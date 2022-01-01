Oman D20 2021, Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 26th match of the Oman D20 League, Amerat Royals will lock horns against Ghubrah Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Saturday.

In their last fixture, Amerat Royals lost to Ruwi Rangers. After electing to bowl first, the Rangers posted 177 runs on the board. With rain reducing the second innings to seven overs, the Royals only managed 54, falling short by 17 runs.

Ghubrah Giants, meanwhile, are coming off a heavy loss against the Darsait Titans. After being asked to bat first, the Giants managed only 130 in 16 overs. Although their bowlers picked up four wickets, the Titans romped home with ten deliveries to spare.

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants, Match 26, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: January 1st 2021, Saturday, 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. Once set, batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Amerat Royals

Their bowlers picked up wickets in the last game, but they leaked runs as the Rangers posted 177 runs on the board. Bilal Khan picked up three wickets. The team then failed to chase down a 71-run rain-reduced target in seven overs.

Probable XI

Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale, Twinkal Bhandari (c), Vinayak Shukla, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Adnan Haq, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Utkarsh Sahu.

Ghubrah Giants

Their top-order batters failed to contribute, but a fifty from Imran Latif (53* off 36 balls) helped them post 130 runs against the Titans. Their bowlers picked up four wickets, but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Pranav Mehta (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Haroon Khan, Shehbaz Nasar, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Ahmed Khan (c), Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Akshay Jathar.

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

The Royals suffered a loss against the Rangers. The Giants too lost to the Titans, so both sides will look to get back to winning ways. The bowlers from both sides need to step up and deliver in this game.

Amerat Royals look like a more well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Amerat Royals to win this game.

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bilal Khan pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far