Oman D20 2021, Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In match 22 of the Oman D20 League, Amerat Royals will take on Ruwi Rangers at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Amerat Royals beat Azaiba XI in their last game. After electing to bat first, Azaiba XI were bundled out for only 99. The Royals got off to a flying start, as they chased down a rain-reduced target of 68 in just 5.1 overs.

Ruwi Rangers, meanwhile, faced the same opposition in their previous game and beat them. After being asked to bat first, the Rangers batters were brilliant, as they posted a mammoth 195-6. Their bowlers then picked up regular wickets to restrict the Busters to only 149.

Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers Match Details

Match: Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers, Match 22, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: December 31st 2021, Friday; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and batters can hit through the line. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain predicted on Friday. However, a full game should ensue.

Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers Probable XIs

Amerat Royals

Their bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Hemal Tandel and Adnan Haq finishing with two wickets apiece, as they knocked over Azaiba XI for 99. Their top-order batters then stepped up to help chase down the modest total.

Probable XI

Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, Twinkal Bhandari (c), Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Viren Patel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq.

Ruwi Rangers

Their top-order batters were led by Khalid Kail (60) as they posted a daunting total on the board. Jiten Ramanandi picked up four wickets, while the other bowlers also chipped in with wickets as they defended their total successfully.

Probable XI

Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi (c), Jiten Ramanandi, Mohammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel, Kaleemullah, Rehman Ali.

Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous games. So expect a cracking contest on Friday. Ruwi Rangers look a well-settled unit, so they will likely win on Friday.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this game.

Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

