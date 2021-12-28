Oman D20 2021, Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 16th match of Oman D20 2021, Ghubrah Giants and Khuwair Warriors will lock horns on Tuesday, 28 December. The match will be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket.

The Ghubrah Giants have won two matches and lost just one encounter so far, bagging four points. The Ahmed Khan-led side have enough potential to secure more crucial points by adding impressive wins to their kitty. They will be eyeing a better position on the points table.

Meanwhile, the Khuwair Warriors have two wins and losses each, bagging four points and sitting in fourth position on the points table. The Aamir Kaleem-led team have some top all-rounders on their side who can change the game’s momentum.

The Warriors will be aiming to clinch crucial wins and create an impact as the tournament moves towards the business end.

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors Match Details

Match: Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors

Date and Time: December 28, Tuesday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors Weather Report

There will be no rain interruption during the contest. There will be a lot of humidity during tonight's encounter and temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors Pitch Report

The majority of teams are enjoying batting conditions on this wicket. However, as the wicket gets old, slow bowlers will gain momentum and aim to turn the game upside down with the right lines and lengths. Anything above 180 would be a perfect score to defend.

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors Probable XIs

Ghubrah Giants

Ahmed Khan (c), Pranav Mehta (wk), Azmat Ullah Qazi, Chirag Mandaviya, Abid Ali, Shehbaz Nasar, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Imran Latif

Khuwair Warriors

Aamir Kaleem (c), Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (wk), Sean Nowak, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Amir Ali, Arjun Dhiman, Afzal Khan, Sajeed Ahmed, Danish Mohammad, Muzahir Raza, Aqib Javeed

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors Prediction

Both teams have their equal share of strengths and weaknesses. However, Khuwair Warriors have a lot of match-winners in their side and they are capable of turning the game on its head. They know how to perform under pressure and we expect them to come out on top against the Ghubrah Giants.

Prediction: Khuwair Warriors to win this encounter

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors Live Streaming Details and Channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code App

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

