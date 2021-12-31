Oman D20 2021, Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Khuwair Warriors will take on Bousher Busters in the 24th match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this encounter.

Khuwair Warriors beat Azaiba XI in a closely-fought contest in their last game. After electing to bowl first, their bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Azaiba XI to 149. Skipper Aamir Kaleem then remained unbeaten on 67 to guide his side across the line. The Warriors chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Bousher Busters, on the other hand, faced the Ruwi Rangers in their last clash and suffered a heavy loss. Bowling first, the Busters’ bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Rangers scored 195 in their 20 overs. The batters then faltered in the chase as they only managed to score 149, losing the game by 46 runs. They lost nine wickets in the process.

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters Match Details:

Match: Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters, Match 24, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: January 01 2022, Saturday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Khuwair Warriors

Aamir Kaleem picked up two wickets and helped his side restrict the Azaiba XI to 149. He then top-scored with 67 and remained unbeaten to guide his side across the line. He was well-supported by Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (30) and Sean Nowak (35).

Probable XI

Aamir Kaleem (c), Zeeshan Siddiqui, Bilal Asim, Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (wk), Sean Nowak, Danish Mohammad, Muqeet Ahmed, Amir Ali, Sajeed Ahmed, Muzahir Raza, Aqib Javeed

Bousher Busters

Bilal Shah and Sufyan Mehmood picked up two wickets apiece but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Rangers posted 195 on the board. Pruthvi Machhi top-scored with 34 but lack of partnerships resulted in them falling short by 46 runs.

Probable XI

Abdul Rauf (wk), Pruthvi Machhi, Adnan Sulehri, Asif Khan, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Ajay Lalcheta, Hammad Ifraq, Fawad Ali, Mehedi Hasan, Bilal Shah, Syed Muzamil

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

The Warriors beat Azaiba XI and will be riding high on confidence. The Busters lost to the Rangers and need to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

The Khuwair Warriors have winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating the Bousher Busters on Saturday.

Prediction: Khuwair Warriors to win this encounter.

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Sean Nowak to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far