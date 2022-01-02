Oman D20 2021, Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Qurum Thunders will take on Bousher Busters in the 27th match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host the encounter.

Qurum Thunders’ last game was against Azaiba XI but persistent rain washed out the match. They currently have seven points to their name, with three wins and two defeats while one was washed out.

They suffered a loss against the Darsait Titans before their washed-off game against the Azaiba XI. The bowlers did a good job of restricting the Titans to 145 but the batters failed to step up and were bundled out on 88, losing the game by 57 runs. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in the upcoming fixture.

Bousher Busters, meanwhile, defeated the Khuwair Warriors in their last game. It was a rain-curtailed game of 15 overs per side. Bowling first, the Busters bowled brilliantly, restricting the Warriors to 102.

The Busters got off to a shaky start but contributions from their lower-order batters helped them chase down the total on the final ball of the match. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Match Details:

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters, Match 27, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: January 2nd 2021, Sunday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to hover between 21 to 28 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

The bowlers performed well against the Titans, with Ganesh Chandrashekhar picking up two wickets as they restricted the opposition to 145. Shoaib Khan was the lone fighter with the bat, scoring 61 as the other batters struggled and they were bundled out on 88.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sandeep Goud, Rana Naeem Anwar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari

Bousher Busters

Bilal Shah and Ajay Lalcheta picked up two wickets apiece, helping them restrict the Warriors to 102 in 15 overs. Asif Khan top-scored with 34 and a brilliant cameo from Fawad Ali (12 off 6 balls) helped them get across the line on the final ball of the match.

Probable XI

Abdul Rauf (wk), Pruthvi Machhi, Ajay Lalcheta, Adnan Sulehri, Asif Khan, Shubo Pal, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Fawad Ali, Hammad Ifraq, Bilal Shah, Siddh Mehta

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

The Thunders’ last game was washed out due to rain. The Busters defeated the Warriors in a thriller of a contest in their previous fixture. Both sides will look to be at their best on Sunday.

Bousher Busters looks a well-settled unit. Expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Bousher Busters to win this encounter.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Kashyap Prajapati to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far