Oman D20 2021, Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Qurum Thunders and Darsait Titans will lock horns in the 19th match of Oman D20 2021 on December 30, Thursday. This encounter will be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1.
Qurum Thunders have won three matches and lost one so far in the four encounters they have played, topping the points table with six points. They have top-class all-around performers who can steer the game in their side's favor at any point of the game.
The Jatinder Singh-led side will be looking to cement their position at the top going into this encounter.
Meanwhile, the Darsait Titans have had a mixed tournament so far. They have won two games and lost two so far in the four matches they have been part of.
The Zeeshan Maqsood-led side will require some collective performances to secure a better spot on the points table before it gets too late.
Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Match Details
Match: Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans, Match 19
Date and Time: December 30, Thursday, 5:30 PM IST.
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1
Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Weather Report
Though there were overcast conditions in recent matches, the weather is expected to be clear for this encounter. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.
Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Pitch Report
Both batters and bowlers are equally enjoying conditions at this venue. We can expect scores of above 160 in the first innings and slow bowlers will come into the picture as the match progresses into the second innings. Batters need to spend time in the second innings getting some crucial runs.
Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Probable XIs
Qurum Thunders
Jatinder Singh(c), Adeel Ahmad Shafique(wk), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Hashir Dafedar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Munis Ansari
Darsait Titans
Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Sultan Ahmed(wk), Khurram Nawaz, Khawar Ali, Ravindra Karunaratne, Sachin Jagra, Chaminda Lakmal, Ubaid Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah, Yagnik Pandya, Fayyaz Butt
Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Prediction
Qurum Thunders are quite unstoppable at the moment. Barring one game, the Thunder have been impressive and are raring to outshine their opponents in every game they play.
The side has a lot of match-winners in their XI and their collective performance is key if the team are to top the points table. The Thunders will be eyeing a win over the Titans in this crucial encounter.
Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans live streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Live Streaming: Fan Code App
Q. Who will win this encounter?
Qurum Thunders
Darsait Titans