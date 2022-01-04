Oman D20 2021, Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Ruwi Rangers will take on Darsait Titans in the third match of the Super Four of the Oman D20 League. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this game.

The Rangers beat Ghubrah Giants in the first match of the Super Four. After being asked to bat first, the Rangers made 188 in their allotted twenty overs. They then restricted the Giants to 134, and will be high on confidence after that win.

The Darsait Titans, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Qurum Thunders in their last game. The Titans scored 165-6 in their twenty overs. However, the Thunder chased that down in the 17th over for the loss of three wickets.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Match Details

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans, Super Four – Match 3, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: January 4th 2021, Tuesday, 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters need to pounce on anything loose. The ball tends to hold a bit onto the surface as the game progresses.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to hover between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain during the day.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Zohaib Amanat scored 66 at the top of the order and a cameo from Naseem Khushi (47 off 16 balls) helped them post 188against the Giants, in their last game. Kaleemullah picked up three wickets, while captain Sanuth chipped in with two as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Zohaib Amanat, Gustav Burger, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel.

Darsait Titans

Khurram Nawaz, opening the batting, scored a brilliant century (104* off 65 balls) as the Titans scored 165 against the Thunders. Khawar Ali picked up two wickets, but couldn't prevent the Thunders romping home in 16.4 overs.

Probable XI

Khawar Ali (c), Khurram Nawaz, Ravindra Karunaratne, Fayyaz Butt, Sachin Jagra, Nestor Dhamba, Ubaid Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Imran Mohammed, Yagnik Pandya.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Match Prediction

The Rangers have been on a rol,l whereas the struggling Titans are coming off a loss in their last game. Ruwi Rangers have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this game.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A,

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

