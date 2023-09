Oman D20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Oman D20 is all set for its third edition, starting from Tuesday, September 26. Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will host the competition.

The Darsait Titans will enter the competition as defending champions after defeating the Qurum Thunders in the final last year. The Ruwi Rangers won the 2021 season after defeating the Titans.

Amerat Royals, Azaiba XI, Bousher Busters, Darsait Titans, Ghubrah Giants, Qurum Thunders, and Ruwi Rangers are the seven participating teams in this year’s competition.

Each team will play a total of seven games in the league phase. The grand finale will take place on October 10.

Oman D20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 26, 5.00 pm - Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants

Match 2: September 26, 9.00 pm - Khuwair Warriors vs Qurum Thunders

Match 3: September 27, 5.00 pm - Bousher Busters vs Amerat Royals

Match 4: September 27, 9.00 pm - Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans

Match 5: September 28, 1.00 pm - Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants

Match 6: September 28, 5.00 pm - Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors

Match 7: September 28, 9.00 pm - Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers

Match 8: September 29, 1.00 pm - Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans

Match 9: September 29, 5.00 pm - Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors

Match 10: September 29, 9.00 pm - Azaiba XI vs Qurum Thunders

Match 11:September 30, 1.00 pm - Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers

Match 12: September 30, 5.00 pm - Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors

Match 13: September 30, 9.00 pm - Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters

Match 4: October 1, 1.00 pm - Khuwair Warriors vs Ruwi Rangers

Match 15: October 1, 5.00 pm - Ghubrah Giants vs Amerat Royals

Match 16: October 1, 9.00 pm - Bousher Busters vs Darsait Titans

Match 17: October 2, 5.00 pm - Ruwi Rangers vs Qurun Thunders

Match 18: October 2, 9.00 pm - Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI

Match 19: October 3, 5.00 pm - Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters

Match 20: October 3, 9.00 pm - Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants

Match 21: October 4, 5.00 pm - Ruwi Rangers vs Azaiba XI

Match 22: October 4, 9.00 pm - Khuwair Warriors vs Amerat Royals

Match 23: October 6, 1.00 pm - Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI

Match 24: October 6, 5.00 pm - Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters

Match 25: October 6, 9.00 pm - Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals

Match 26: October 7, 1.00 pm - Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters

Match 27: October 7, 5.00 pm - Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans

Match 28: October 7, 9.00 pm - Ghubrah Giants vs Ruwi Rangers

Eliminator: October 8, 5.00 pm

Semi-Final 1: October 8, 9.00 pm

Semi-Final 2: October 9, 9.00 pm

Final: October 10, 9.00 pm

Oman D20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Oman D20 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

Oman D20 2023: Full Squads

Amerat Royals

Karan Sonavale (c), Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, Yasir Ali, Aflal Kariapper, Jiten Ramanandi, Rafiullah, Shahrukh Khan, Viren Patel, Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Faisal Shah, Hemal Tandel, Jay Odedara, Manish Rawat, Mohit Patel, and Vinay Khandelwal.

Azaiba XI

Abdul Rauf, Akmal Shahzad, Waseem Akhtar, Asif Al Balushi, Haythim Bahar, Usman Haider, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sagheer Ahmed, Sufyan Yousuf (wk), Saheem Bashir, Mehedi Hassan, Muhammad Faraz, Abdur Rehman Afzal, Mansoor Ali Mazhar, and Haider Razzaq.

Bousher Busters

Sufyan Mehmood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Nadeem Khan, Shubo Pal, Asif Khan, Syed Muzamil, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk) Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Aqil Khan, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Imran Ali, and Shahbaz Shah.

Darsait Titans

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Afzal Khan, Ikram Sadaat, Mujib Jalgoankar, Ravindra Karunaratne, Abbas Khan, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Karan Kannan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Shaik Sahil, Khurram Nawaz (wk), Rahil Habibullah (wk), Ali Hussain, MD Yusuf, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan, and Ubaid Ullah.

Ghubrah Giants

Prabhakaran Kannan (c), Lakshmi Narayanapura, Muhammad Raheem, Muhammed Waqas, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Saishiv Narayan, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Gowtham Sagar, Imran Mohammed, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Manikandan Govindarajan, Arun Dev (wk), Sajeev Mohanan (wk), Aditya Girish, Jabbar Jabin, Jaspreet Singh, Mohammed Shafeek, Suhil Kanagaraj, Tanuj Sivakumar, and Yashas GL.

Qurum Thunders

Jatinder Singh, Munis Ansari, Narayan Saishiv, Swapnil Khadye (wk), Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Kashyap Prajapati, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Ashish Odedara, Pranav Athawale, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Chhelavada, and Akash Mohite.

Ruwi Rangers

Naseem Khushi (c & wk), Hasnain ul Wahab, Khalid Kail, Mohamed Mubarak, Nestor Dhamba, Zikria Islam, Zohaib Amanat, Imran Alam, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Zahid, Mujibur Imran Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Wasim Ali, Hannan Rizwan (wk), Hassnain Ali, Kaleemullah, Khafid un Nabi Siddiqui, Mohamed Rasfas, Mohammad Nadeem, and Mohammed Rafi.