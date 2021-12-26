Oman D20 League, Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Azaiba XI will square off against the Ghubrah Giants in the 13th match of the Oman D20 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Azaiba XI have had a tough start to the competition as they languish at the bottom of the points table with two losses in two matches. They will be looking to open their account with their first win in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Ghubrah Giants have had a mixed start to the tournament. They are sixth in the points table with one win, one loss, and one abandoned game after three matches. The Giants will be eager to notch up their second victory to climb up the points table.

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants, Match 13th, Oman D20

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The surface provides a good wicket to bat on, but gets slower as the game progresses. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle settling down before playing the big shots. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

A clear day with only a 1% chance of precipitation is predicted in Al Amarat on Sunday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to stay between 19 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Azaiba XI

Azaiba XI lost their last game to Ruwi Rangers by six wickets. Batting first, Azaiba XI could only manage 114/9 in 20 overs. Arsalan Bashir played a lone hand of 42 runs, and none of the other batters could stay alongside him long enough.

The bowlers tried their best to defend the total but could not succeed. While Khalid Rasheed bagged two wickets, Asif Al Balushi and Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali picked up one wicket each for Azaiba XI.

Probable XI: Mohammad Asghar Safi, Haythim Bahar, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Akmal Shahzad, Hammad Mirza, Arsalan Bashir, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Wasim Akhtar, Asif Al Balushi, Imran Muhammed, Khalid Rasheed

Ghubrah Giants

The Ghubrah Giants defeated Bousher Busters by five wickets in their last match. The Giants restricted Busters to 124/6 in 20 overs bowling first, and Ahmed Khan was the star with three wickets. Chasing the target, the Ghubrah Giants remained calm and completed the job with four deliveries remaining. While Azamat Ullah-Qazi scored 42 runs, Abdullah Faizan remained unbeaten for 37 runs.

Probable XI: Pranav Mehta, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Azamat Ullah-Qazi, Abdullah Faizan, Imran Latif, Abid Ali-I, Moshin Qureshi, Shehbaz Nasar, Ahmed Khan, Aqil Khan, Rashad Al-Balushiazaiba

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

Azaiba XI are low on confidence with two back-to-back losses, and they will have to pick themselves up before it is too late. At the same time, the Ghubrah Giants are coming off an impressive win that would have given them some momentum.

Prediction: The Ghubrahbrah Giants are likely to win this contest.

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

