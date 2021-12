Oman D20 League 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 is just around the corner and is all set to commence on 21st December 2021. It is expected to finish on 5th January 2022.

The T20 tournament is a domestic league launched by Oman Cricket in association with ITW Consulting DMCC. The competition will be a platform for young and talented cricketers in the country to compete against one another and showcase their skills.

The tournament features eight teams - Qurum Thunders, Amerat Royals, Azaiba XI, Bousher Busters, Khuwair Warriors, Ghubrah Giants, Ruwi Rangers, and Darsait Titans.

These teams will play against one another in a round-robin style format. A total of 28 matches will be held in the round stage followed by six Super Four matches and the ultimate Final which will be played on 5th January 2022.

All the matches of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Oman D20 League 2021-22: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 21st

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters, 5:30 PM

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants, 9:30 PM

December 22nd

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors, 5:30 PM

Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans, 9:30 PM

December 23rd

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants, 5:30 PM

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters, 9:30 PM

December 24th

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals, 1:30 PM

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors, 5:30 PM

Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters, 9:30 PM

December 25th

Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers, 1:30 PM

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors, 5:30 PM

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans, 9:30 PM

December 26th

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants, 5:30 PM

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers, 9:30 PM

December 27th

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters, 5:30 PM

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors, 9:30 PM

December 28th

Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters, 5:30 PM

Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors, 9:30 PM

December 29th

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters, 5:30 PM

Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors, 9:30 PM

December 30th

Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans, 5:30 PM

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI, 9:30 PM

December 31st

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants, 1:30 PM

Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers, 5:30 PM

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI, 9:30 PM

January 1st

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters, 1:30 PM

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans, 5:30 PM

Amerat Royals vs Ghubrah Giants, 9:30 PM

January 2nd

Super Four, Match 1, 5:30 PM

Super Four, Match 2, 9:30 PM

January 3rd

Super Four, Match 3, 5:30 PM

Super Four, Match 4, 9:30 PM

January 4th

Super Four, Match 5, 5:30 PM

Super Four, Match 6, 9:30 PM

January 5th

Final, 7:30 PM

Oman D20 League 2021-22: Live Stream

The Oman D20 League 2021-22 will be streamed live in India on the Fancode App & website.

Oman D20 League 2021-22: Squads

Azaiba XI

Arsalan Bashir, Azhar Syed, Hammad Mirza, Jibran Yousuf, Khalid Rasheed, Mohammed Asghar Safi Shaikh, Salim Al Balushi, Asif Al Balushi, Basen Al Balushi, Haythim Bahar, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Mudassar Iqbal, Muhammad Waqas, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Sami Al Balushi, Sharif AL Balushi, Sudeep Chavan, Usman Haider, Waseem Akhtar, Akmal Shahzad (c) & (Wk), Faris Al balushi, Imran Muhammed, Jahad Al Balushi

Ghubrah Giants

Abdullah Faizan, Pranav Madaan, Rizwan Abbas, Shehbaz Nasar, Abid Ali, Adeel Abbas, Ahmed Khan (c), Aqil Khan, Arbaz Qureshi, Chirag Mandaviya, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Haroon Khan, Imran Latif, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Azmat Ullah Qazi (Wk), Pranav Mehta (Wk), Akshay Jathar, Irfan Khalid, Malik Khan, Rashad Balushi

Darsait Titans

Arjun Kumar, Chaminda Lakmal, Ikram Sadaat, Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Rahil Habibullah, Sameer Mohammed, Amanpreet Sirah, Imran Mohammed, Nalinda Prasad Indika, Ravindra Karunaratne, Sachin Jagra, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sultan Ahmed, Uday Joshi, Adnan Aamir Merchant, Austin Chaco, Ayman Nayaz Bijli, Chaitra Thanki, Fayyaz Butt, Joshin Vincent, Nestor Dhamba, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Pandya

Bousher Busters

Adnan Sulehri, Aqib Ilyas, Dushan Perera, Hammad Ifraq, Shubo Pal, Venkateshappa Harsha, Yash Mehta, Asif Khan, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Abdul Rauf (Wk), Ahmed Shaik, Ajanthan Panchalimgam, Ajay Lalcheta, Bilal Shah, Blaise Rosario, Fawad Ali, Flourry George, Javaid Mir, Mehedi Hasan, Pradeep Shanmugam, Shahbaz Shah, Siddh Mehta, Sufyan Mehmood, Syed Muzamil

Khuwair Warriors

Azam Ali, Bilal Asim, Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem, Afzal Khan, Amir Ali, Arjun Dhiman, Danish Mohammad, Muqeet Ahmed, Muzahir Raza, Sajeed Ahmed, Sean Nowak, Abdul Rehman (Wk), Mahbub Alam (c) & (Wk), Muzaffar Shiralkar (Wk), Aditya Parag, Allan Gawdya, Aqib Javeed, Rubel Satter

Amerat Royals

Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale, Sahim Hasan, Sankata Prasad, Vinayak Shukla, Waleed Albalushi, Gaurav Kumar, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Ali Albalushi, Mohammad Aslam Albalushi, Munthir Albalushi, Rafiullah, Viren Patel, Pratik Athavale, Twinkal Bhandari, Adnan Haq, Bilal Khan, Hemal Tandel, Jay Odedara, Lakshmeesh Pai, Shakeel Ahmad, Utkarsh Sahu

Qurum Thunders

Ayaan Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Rana Naeem Anwar, Shoaib Khan, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Ashish Odedara, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Jahanzeb Asghar Ali, Pranav Athawale, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (Wk), Suraj Kumar, Swapnil Khadye (Wk), Mithil Kanchan, Munis Ansari

Ruwi Rangers

Gustav Burger, Idrees Al Balushi, Khalid Kail, Mohammad Sanuth, Rehman Ali, Shafqatullah, Waheed Al Balushi, Zohaib Amanat, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi, Aditya Girish, Arif Al Balushi, Hassnain Shah, Imran Ali jr, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel

Edited by Diptanil Roy