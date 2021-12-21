Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 1: Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Oman Cricket has announced a new domestic tournament named Oman D20 League. The inaugural edition of the Oman D20 League will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat from December 21, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

A total of eight teams will participate in the inaugural edition. The competition will be played in a round robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the Super Four round. The first match of the tournament will see Qurum Thunders lock horns against Bousher Busters on Tuesday.

The likes of Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud will represent Qurum Thunders in the Oman D20 League. Bousher Busters have Aaqib Ilyas and Sufyan Mehmood in their ranks. The opening game of the competition promises to be a cracking contest.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Match Details:

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters, Match 1, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 21st 2021, Tuesday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to Range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Suraj Kumar, Kashyap Prajapati, Ashish Odedara, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Munis Ansari, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava, Jahanzeb Asghar Ali

Bousher Busters

Probable XI

Ahmed Shaik, Aqib Ilyas, Dushan Perera, Shubo Pal, Ajay Lalcheta, Asif Khan, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Abdul Rauf (wk), Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Yash Mehta

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

Both Qurum Thunders and Bousher Busters have promising players on their side and the opening game of the competition promises to be an exciting contest. Both sides will be eager to kick start the competition on a winning note.

Qurum Thunders looks strong on paper—expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders to win this encounter.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

