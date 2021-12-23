Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 10: Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Azaiba XI will take on Ruwi Rangers in the 10th match of the Oman D20 League. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this contest.

Azaiba XI faced the Darsait Titans in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. After electing to field first, the Azaiba bowlers struggled to pick regular wickets as the Titans posted 152 on the board in their 20 overs. The Azaiba XI batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they managed to score just 105 in their 20 overs, losing nine wickets. They eventually lost by 47 runs and will now need to be on their toes while facing the Ruwi Rangers in their upcoming fixture.

The Ruwi Rangers’ first game of the competition against the Ghubrah Giants was canceled. They will face Azaiba XI in their upcoming fixture and will look forward to kick off on a winning note. The Rangers have got some promising players on their side and the likes of Naseem Khushi and Kaleemullah will need to play a major role if the side are to progress.

Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers Match Details:

Match: Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers, Match 10, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers Probable XIs

Azaiba XI

Imran Muhammed and Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali picked up two wickets each as the Titans posted 152 on the board. The batters struggled to adapt to the conditions as they were restricted to 105, falling short by 47 runs.

Probable XI

Sudeep Chavan, Akmal Shahzad (wk), Hammad Mirza, Arsalan Bashir, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Haythim Bahar, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Asif Al Balushi (c), Mudassar Iqbal, Imran Muhammed, Khalid Rasheed

Ruwi Rangers

After their opening game against the Ghubrah Giants was canceled, they will be hoping to start the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Rehman Ali, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Shafqatullah, Waheed Al Balushi, Imran Ali jr., Jiten Ramanandi, Wasim Ali, Aditya Girish, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah

Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers Match Prediction

Azaiba XI failed to fire in unison against the Darsait Titans in their previous fixture as they suffered a heavy loss against them. They will be eager to register their first win of the competition on Saturday. Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, will be hoping to start the competition on a winning note.

Azaiba XI look strong on paper and we expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Azaiba XI to win this encounter.

Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal

