Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 8: Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Darsait Titans will square off against the Khuwair Warriors in the eighth match of the Oman D20 League. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this clash .

The Titans are coming off a loss against Bousher Busters in their last game, and will look to get back to winning ways. After being asked to bat first, the Titans were bundled out for 104. They picked up four wickets, but couldn't prevent the Busters from romping home with three overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Khuwair Warriors beat Amerat Royals in their last game. After electing to field first, the Warriors knocked over the Royals for only 129. They then romped home in 18.1 overs for the loss of four wickets. A solid innings from Zeeshan Siddiqui helped them chase down the total with ease.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Match Details

Match: Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors, Match 8, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. Batters can play their strokes freely, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Probable XIs

Darsait Titans

Khurram Nawaz top-scored with 21, but lack of significant partnerships meant they were bundled out for a paltry 104 in their last game. In response, Yagnik Pandya picked up two wickets, but the Busters won in 17 overs.

Probable XI

Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Ravindra Karunaratne, Chaminda Lakmal, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sultan Ahmed (wk), Sachin Jagra, Nalinda Prasad Indika, Ubaid Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah, Yagnik Pandya.

Khuwair Royals

Muzahir Raza and Arjun Dhiman picked up three wickets apiece in their last game, helped them bowl out the opposition for 129. In response, Zeeshan Siddique scored 57 at the top of the order, helping his side chase down their target in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Zeeshan Siddique, Arjun Dhiman, Sean Nowak, Aamir Kaleem (c), Amir Ali, Danish Mohammad, Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Sajeed Ahmed, Muzahir Raza, Rubel Satter, Afzal Khan.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Match Prediction

Darsait Titans lost to the Bousher Busters in their previous game. The Khuwair Warriors, meanwhile, won their last clash against the Amerat Royals convincingly, and will be riding high on confidence.

However, the Khuwair Warriors have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Khuwair Warriors to win this game on Friday.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

