Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 4: Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Azaiba XI will take on Darsait Titans in the fourth match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman will host this contest.

Oman Cricket has announced a T20 League for domestic players, which will take place from December 21 to January 5 in Oman. The tournament will be played in a round robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the Super Four round. All the games of the competition will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Wicketkeeper-batter Akmal Shahzad has been handed the responsibility of leading the Azaiba XI side. He, along with Muhammad Waqas, will play a key role in the side’s progress in the tournament.

Khawar Ali and Zeeshan Maqsood will ply their trade for the Darsait Titans in the inaugural edition of the Oman D20 League and they will be hoping to go all the way in the competition.

Wednesday's game between Azaiba XI and Darsait Titans promises to be an exciting one.

Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans Match Details:

Match: Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans, Match 4, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 22nd 2021, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some extra zip off the surface but the surface is expected to settle down as the game progresses, assisting batters from both sides.

Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans Probable XIs

Azaiba XI

Arsalan Bashir, Azhar Syed, Hammad Mirza, Khalid Rasheed, Sudeep Chavan, Mudassar Iqbal, Muhammad Waqas, Akmal Shahzad (c & wk), Usman Haider, Imran Muhammed, Rao Waqar Ahmed

Darsait Titans

Probable XI

Arjun Kumar, Chaminda Lakmal, Ikram Sadaat, Khurram Nawaz, Rahil Habibullah, Amanpreet Sirah, Khawar Ali, Sachin Jagra, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Fayyaz Butt

Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans Match Prediction

With both sides having promising young players, a good battle between the bat and the ball is on the cards.

Azaiba XI have a good balance on their side and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Azaiba XI to win this encounter.

Azaiba XI vs Darsait Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

