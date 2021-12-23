Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 5: Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Qurum Thunders will lock horns against Ghubrah Giants in the fifth match of the Oman D20 League 2021. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this contest.

Qurum Thunders’ first game against the Bousher Busters got cancelled. Moreover, the Ghubrah Giants’ opening game against Ruwi Rangers also got cancelled. Both sides were awarded a point. In their clash on Thursday, both teams will look forward to registering their first win in the competition.

Qurum Thunders have got some experienced players in their ranks. The likes of Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud will represent the Thunders in the inaugural edition of the Oman D20 League.

Meanwhile, Ghubrah Giants will be led by Ahmed Khan. They have got promising players in their ranks like Imran Latif and Moshin Qureshi, and will look forward to beating the Thunders. It promises to be a cracker of a contest on Thursday.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants, Match 5, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Probable XI

Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Suraj Kumar, Kashyap Prajapati, Ashish Odedara, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Munis Ansari, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava, Jahanzeb Asghar Ali.

Ghubrah Giants

Probable XI

Abdullah Faizan, Adeel Abbas, Aqil Khan, Ahmed Khan (c), Rizwan Abbas, Chirag Mandaviya, Imran Latif, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Malik Khan, Irfan Khalid, Moshin Qureshi.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

Both Qurum Thunders and Ghubrah Giants' opening games were cancelled, with both sides receiving a point apiece. They will look forward to facing each other on Thursday, in what should be a good battle between bat and ball.

Qurum Thunders look strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday against Ghubrah Giants.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders to win this game on Thursday.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

