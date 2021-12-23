Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 6: Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Darsait Titans will take on Bousher Busters in the sixth match of the Oman D20 League 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

Darsait Titans are coming off a win in their opening game against the Azaiba XI. After being asked to bat first, the Titans posted 152 on the board, losing five wickets. The top-order batters stepped up to post a competitive total on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Azaiba XI on 105, winning the game by 47 runs. They will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Bousher Busters’ opening game against the Qurum Thunders was canceled. Both sides received one point each. The Busters now face the Titans in their next game and will be eager to register their first win of the competition. Expect them to come out all guns blazing on Thursday.

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Match Details:

Match: Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters, Match 6, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so expect the batters to hit through the line while batting on this surface.

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Darsait Titans

Ravindra Karunaratne scored a fifty and was well-supported by the other batters as they posted 152 against the Azaiba XI. Sachin Jagra starred with the ball, picking up three wickets and helping them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Ravindra Karunaratne, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sachin Jagra, Ubaid Ullah, Chaminda Lakmal, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Nalinda Prasad Indika, Amanpreet Sirah, Yagnik Pandya

Bousher Busters

After their first game against the Qurum Thunders was canceled, the Busters will be looking to get off to a winning start in the competition by beating the Titans on Thursday.

Probable XI

Ahmed Shaik, Aqib Ilyas, Dushan Perera, Shubo Pal, Ajay Lalcheta, Asif Khan, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Abdul Rauf (wk), Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Yash Mehta

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

Darsait Titans were brilliant in their opening game against the Azaiba XI. Bousher Busters, meanwhile, will be eager to win their first game of the tournament. Both sides will come out hard against each other on Thursday.

Darsait Titans have a good balance to their side—expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Darsait Titans to win this encounter.

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

