Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 7: Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Qurum Thunders will take on Amerat Royals in the seventh match of the Oman D20 League 2021. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this exciting contest.

Qurum Thunders defeated Ghubrah Giants in their last game. After electing to bowl first, the Thunders did a fine job of restricting the Giants to 134. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in 17.1 overs. They will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Amerat Royals, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Khuwair Warriors in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Royals struggled to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 129 in 18.1 overs. The bowlers did manage to pick up four wickets but failed to defend the total as the Warriors chased down the total with 11 balls to spare. The Royals need to be on their toes while facing the Thunders in their next fixture.

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals Match Details:

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals, Match 7, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so expect the batters to hit through the line while batting on this surface.

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Ganesh Chandrashekhar starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to help his side restrict the Giants to 134. Kashyap Prajapati and Ayaan Khan remained unbeaten on 76 and 46 respectively to guide their side across the line.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Hashir Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrivastava, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

Amerat Royals

Rafiullah played a brilliant knock of 44 off just 14 balls but the other batters failed to contribute as they as they were bundled out for 129. Mehran Khan picked up two wickets but they ultimately failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Twinkal Bhandari (c), Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Karan Sonavale, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq, Viren Patel, Utkarsh Sahu

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals Match Prediction

Qurum Thunders were brilliant in their last game as they defeated the Ghubrah Giants comprehensively. The Amerat Royals suffered a loss against the Khuwair Warriors and need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Thunders in their upcoming fixture.

Qurum Thunders have a good balance to their side—expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders to win this encounter.

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

