Oman D20 League, Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Azaiba XI will lock horns against Khuwair Warriors in the 18th match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this game.

Azaiba XI beat Bousher Busters in their last game. In a thriller of a contest, Azaiba held their nerves to win the game. After being asked to bat first, the Busters posted 155 runs in their allotted twenty overs.

In response, Azaiba didn’t have the best of starts. However, a stellar partnership between Rao Waqar Ahmed and Hammad Mirza helped them romp home off the last delivery of the match by seven wickets.

Khuwair Warriors, meanwhile, lost to Ghubrah Giants in their previous fixture. After being asked to bat first, the Warriors posted 161-9 on the board. However, the Giants eventually chased down the total with six wickets and seven deliveries to spare.

Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors Match Details

Match: Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors, Match 18, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: December 29th 2021, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can hit through the line. Don’t expect the surface to change as the game progresses.

Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. A full game is expected, with no rain predicted.

Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors Probable XIs

Azaiba XI

Imran Muhhamed starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to restrict the Busters to 155 in Azaiba's last game. Rao Waqar Ahmed and Hammad Mirza remained unbeaten on 40 and 85, respectively, to take their team across the line.

Probable XI

Mohammed Asghar Safi Shaikh, Akmal Shahzad, Arsalan Bashir (wk), Rao Waqar Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Asif Al Balushi (c), Haythim Bahar, Basen Al Balushi, Khalid Rasheed, Waseem Akhtar, Imran Muhammed.

Khuwair Warriors

Contributions from Aamir Kaleem (40), Amir Ali (36) and Sean Nowak (44) helped them post 161 runs in their last game. Danish Mohammad picked up two wickets, albeit in a losing cause.

Probable XI

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Bilal Asim, Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Azam Ali, Muzahir Raza, Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (wk), Sajeed Ahmed, Aqib Javeed.

Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors Match Prediction

Azaiba XI will be riding high on confidence after their last-ball win over the Bousher Busters. Khuwair Warriors, meanwhile, suffered a loss in their last game, and need to fire in unison to challenge the upbeat Azaiba XI.

Azaiba XI looks a well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top in the game on Wednesday.

Prediction: Azaiba XI to win this game.

Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

