Oman D20 League, Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Ruwi Rangers will lock horns against Bousher Busters in the 17th match of the Oman D20 League. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this contest.

Ruwi Rangers faced Khuwair Warriors in their last game and beat them in a close-fought contest. After being asked to bat first, the Rangers’ batters struggled throughout their innings as they were bunded out on 123 in 18.1 overs.

The bowlers then stepped up and picked up wickets regularly to knock over the Warriors on 108, winning the game by 15 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bousher Busters, meanwhile, suffered a loss in their previous fixture against the Azaiba XI. The Busters posted 155 on the board after being put in to bat. The bowlers tried hard and picked up three wickets but failed to create further inroads as the Azaiba XI chased down the total on the last ball of the match. The Busters need to be at their best to challenge the Rangers in their upcoming fixture.

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters Match Details

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters, Match 17, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 29th 2021, Wednesday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

The batters struggled after being asked to bat first as they were bundled out on 123. Jiten Ramanandi and Hassnain Shah picked up three wickets apiece as they knocked over the Warriors on 108, winning the game by 15 runs.

Probable XI

Gustav Burger, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Hassnain Shah, Imran Ali jr, Mohit Patel

Bousher Busters

Contributions from Adnan Sulehri (66) and Ajay Lalcheta (42) helped them score 155 in their 20 overs. Fawad Ali picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to deliver as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Abdul Rauf (wk), Pruthvi Machhi (c), Ajay Lalcheta, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan, Fawad Ali, Hammad Ifraq, Bilal Shah, Mehedi Hasan, Shahbaz Shah

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

Ruwi Rangers have won their last game whereas the Bousher Busters suffered a loss in a thriller of a contest against the Azaiba XI. The Busters need to be on their toes while facing the upbeat Rangers.

Ruwi Rangers have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to come out on top of Wednesday.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this encounter

Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

