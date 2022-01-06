Oman D20, Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

After 34 games, we are down to two evenly-matched sides locking horns in the final. Ruwi Rangers will take on Darsait Titans in the summit clash of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this exciting contest.

The Rangers beat the Qurum Thunders in their last Super Four fixture. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers picked up five wickets and restricted the Thunders to 165.

The batters then stepped up and after a solid opening stand, the lower-order batters held their nerves to chase down the total with three balls to spare. The win saw them seal a berth in the final on Thursday.

The Titans, on the other hand, beat the Ghubrah Giants comprehensively in their last game. Bowling first, the Titans did a fantastic job of restricting the Giants to 132 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Khawar Ali then led the charge with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 86 at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total in just 11.1 overs. They won the game by eight wickets and will look to repeat the performance one final time.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Match Details

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans, Final, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: January 6th 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. Temperatures in Al Amerat are expected to range between 16 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Mohammed Nadeem picked up two wickets in the Rangers' last game as they picked up five wickets and restricted the Thunders to 165. Contributions from Gustav Burger (30), Zohaib Amanat (40) and Naseem Khushi (35*) helped them chase down the total.

Probable XI

Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Khalid Kail, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel.

Darsait Titans

Fayyaz Butt, Sachin Jagra and Ubaid Ullah picked up two wickets for the Titans each as the Giants only managed to score 132, losing nine wickets. Khawar Ali, opening the batting, scored 86 off just 40 balls to guide his side across the line in the 12th over.

Probable XI

Khawar Ali (c), Khurram Nawaz, Sachin Jagra, Ravindra Karunaratne, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Amanpreet Sirah, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah, Nestor Dhamba, Imran Mohammed, Yagnik Pandya.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans Match Prediction

Both sides have been good in the competition so far. They have beaten their respective oppositions in their last Super Four games and will be riding high on confidence. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations in the final on Thursday.

The Rangers have a good balance to their side and expect them to lift the title on Thursday.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this encounter.

Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

