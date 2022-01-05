Oman D20, Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In a Super Four game in the Oman D20 tournament, Ruwi Rangers and Qurum Thunders will lock horns at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman on January 5, Wednesday.

The Ruwi Rangers have been unstoppable in the tournament. They have won six of their seven games, and have 12 points in their kitty. The Mohammad Sanuth-led side has a decent blend of youth and experience, with in-form all-rounders producing collective performances. The Rangers are now on the cusp of winning the tournament.

Meanwhile, Qurum Thunders have been the second-best team in the tournament, winning four of their six games and bagging nine points. They ended second in the points table, and will look for a spot in the grand finale.

Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders Match Details

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunder, Super Four

Date and Time: January 5, Wednesday; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman.

Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders Weather Report

Oman has been witnessing poor weather of late. Due to heavy rainfall, two games had to be abandoned in the Super Four stage. However, the forecast for Wednesday is good.

Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders Pitch Report

Due to a lot of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the wicket has dampened, and slow bowlers would love to bowl on this surface. Batters would need to bide their time to get runs on this sticky strip.

Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunder Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel.

Qurum Thunders

Jatinder Singh (c), Suraj Kumar (wk), Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Sandeep Goud, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Munis Ansari, Rana Naeem Anwar.

Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders Prediction

Ruwi Rangers have been the most complete side so far in the tournament. They have lost just one game as they look to go all the way. With a positive net run rate in the Super Four, they have a foot in the grand finale, and would love to end the Super Four stage on a winning note against the Thunder.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this T20 game.

Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Online: Fan Code App.

Edited by Bhargav

