Oman Quadrangular Series 2022: Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will cross swords with UAE in the second match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Nepal beat Oman in the first game of the series in a closely-fought contest. Bowling first, the Nepal bowlers did a fine job of restricting Oman to 135, picking up six wickets in the process.

They had a shaky start to the chase but Dipendra Singh Airee remained unbeaten on 73 to guide his side across the line. Nepal held their nerves in the end to chase down the total with three balls to spare. They will look to carry the winning momentum into their match against UAE.

UAE, on the other hand, were scheduled to meet Ireland in their first game but it was rescheduled. The game will be played on February 13 and UAE will now play their first game of the competition against Nepal.

UAE recently faced Oman in an ODI series which was part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Two 2019-23. They will be looking to get their campaign underway with a win and have to be at their best to challenge the Nepalese side.

Nepal vs UAE Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs UAE, 2nd Match, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: February 12th 2022, Saturday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Nepal vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Saturday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs

Nepal

Abinash Bohara picked up three wickets to restrict Oman to 135. Dipendra Singh Airee scored a brilliant 73 as he remained unbeaten to take his side across the line.

Probable XI

Pradeep Airee, Sagar Dhakal, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Bibek Yadav, Sharad Vesawkar, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee

UAE

Ahmed Raza has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. He will be looking to lead the side by example in the Oman Quadrangular T20I series.

Probable XI

Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza (c), Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja, Junaid Siddique

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Having completed a hard-fought victory over Oman, Nepal will be riding high with confidence. UAE, on the other hand, will be playing their first match on Saturday and will be keen to make a winning start.

Nepal look a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs UAE live telecast details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Sandeep Lamichhane to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far