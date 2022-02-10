Oman Quadrangular Series 2022: Oman vs Nepal Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the quadrangular T20I series will be played between the hosts Oman and Nepal on the opening day of the tournament itself.

This is the first T20I Oman will be playing since the T20 World Cup, which they hosted alongside the UAE. Al Amerat Cricket Ground hosted six matches of the mega event last year.

Oman will be keen for a fresh start given that the World Cup in the shortest format is set to be played later this year in Australia as well. They will be looking to build a team for the event and it remains to be seen how they approach this series.

As for the recent cricket played, Oman lost two ODIs to the UAE while the third match ended in a tie. Nevertheless, with this being a different format and being played at home, Oman will be looking forward to winning the series.

Nepal, on the other hand, haven't played much T20 cricket in the last six months or so. It is a fresh start for them too.

However, Nepal can take heart from the fact that they had beaten Oman at the very same venue in an ODI in September last year. It will be interesting to see how the team pulls up for this competition.

Oman vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Oman vs Nepal, Match 2

Date and Time: February 11, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

Oman vs Nepal Weather Report

The sun will be brimming during this match and expect it to be a hot afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s while rain is unlikely to hinder the action.

Oman vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch used for Match 1 between Ireland and the UAE will be used for this game as well. Spinners might come into action a little earlier and a score of around 140-150 could be par.

The team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Oman vs Nepal Probable Playing XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (WK), Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan.

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav, Sharad Vesawkar, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh

Oman vs Nepal Match Prediction

Oman are the home side and have at least played cricket at the highest level in recent times. Nepal, however, haven't played for a long time and don't have the likes of Sompal Kami either.

It will take some time for them to adjust to the conditions.

Prediction: Oman to win the Match.

Oman vs Nepal live telecast details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

