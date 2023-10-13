Oman vs Afghanistan A, 2nd One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Afghanistan A will square off in the second One Day of the two-match series on Sunday, October 15. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host the match.

The Zeeshan Maqsood-led Oman team were defeated in the first game. Afghanistan A won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Zubaid Akbari (76) and Abdul Malik (40) got off to a steady start and added 89 runs. But wickets started to tumble soon after. Later, Mohammad Ishaq smashed a quick-fire 57 and helped his side put up a decent total of 223 before being bowled out in 46.4 overs.

In the chase, Oman openers Kashyap Prajapati (80) and Pratik Athavale (51) played beautifully and added 116 runs before wickets started to fall at regular intervals. Apart from them, only Ayaan Khan made a double-digit score as they were bowled out for 195. Naveed Zadran claimed 3 for 47.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Details

Match: Oman vs Afghanistan, Second One Day

Date and Time: October 15, 2023, 11:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Oman vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report

The average first innings score on this pitch is between 220 and 230. The Batters will be challenged on this slow wicket, while the spinners will get assistance through the middle overs.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

Temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius and rain isn't expected to hamper proceedings. Humidity levels, meanwhile, will be around 49 percent.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs

Oman:

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Khalid Kail, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Goud

Afghanistan A:

Shahidullah Kamal (c), Noman Shah (wk), Abdul Malik, Noor Ali Zadran, Zubaid Akbari, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Naveed Zadran, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Wafadar Momand

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction:

Considering their recent form, Afghanistan A have a good chance of winning this game.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Details and Channel List:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode