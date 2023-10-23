Oman vs Afghanistan A, 5th T20: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth and final T20 between Oman and Afghanistan A will take place on Monday, October 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Oman and Afghanistan A will lock horns for the final time in the tour on Monday. The host side has an unassailable lead of 4-0 in the T20 series and will look for a complete sweep. After losing both One-Day matches, Oman produced a clinical performance in the shorter format. In the fourth match, they chased down 130 in the final over to win by five wickets.

The Afghanistan A team captain, Shahidullah Kamal, led from the front with 25-ball 31 and rescued the team after they lost early wickets. In reply, Ayaan Khan's steady knock of 30* helped the Oman team to cross the line in the final over.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Afghanistan A, 5th T20, Afghanistan A tour of Oman 2023

Date and Time: October 23rd, 2023, Monday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Oman vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is usually batting-friendly. Both teams will look to bat first at this venue because of the dew factor. Notably, two out of the last three T20s were won by the team batting first.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, the climate in Oman is expected to be sunny on Monday, and the temperature will be around 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs

Oman

Probable XI

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Goud, Shakeel Ahmad

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Shahidullah Kamal (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shinwari, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Hazratullah Zazai, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Saleem, Wafadar Momand, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction

After losing the One-Day series, Oman has done well in the T20 series. The host side will look to make it 5-0 against the Afghanistan A team. They will depend on Ayaan Khan to produce a match-winning performance once again.

Afghanistan A, on the other hand, will look to finish the series on a high note on Monday. Shahidullah Kamal is the player to watch out for Afghanistan A in the final encounter.

Prediction: Oman will win this contest and end the series 5-0.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode