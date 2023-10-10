Oman vs Afghanistan A, One Day Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

For the first time ever, Oman Cricket is set to host Afghanistan two 50-over games and five T20 matches, starting on Thursday, October 12. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host both the ODis.

Zeeshan Maqsood will lead the Oman squad as he is making a comeback to the team after recovering from his injury. Shahidullah Kamal, who captained the Afghanistan A side at the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, will continue to lead the Afghan Abdalyan side.

Oman is entering this series on the back of their Gulf Cricket T20I championship victory. UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia were the other participating teams in the event.

Some of the Afghan players to watch out for are Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Zubaid Akbari, Baheer Shah, Izhar Ul Haq Naveed, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Ibrahim Abdul Rahimzai and Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi — all of them were part of the emerging Asia Cup earlier this year.

Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, and Sandeep Goud are a few players to keep a keen eye on from the Oman team.

For Oman, this limited-over series will be a perfect buildup moving to the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal.

Oman vs Afghanistan A, One Day Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 12, Oman vs Afghanistan A, 11:30 AM

Match 2 - October 15, Oman vs Afghanistan A, 11:30 AM

Oman vs Afghanistan A, One Day Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official announcement of the live stream of the telecast of Oman A vs Afghanistan A One Day series.

Oman vs Afghanistan A, One Day Series 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan A: Shahidullah Kamal (c), Noman Shah (wk), Mohammad Ihsaq Rahimi (wk), Abdul Malik, Noor Ali Zadran, Zubaid Akbari, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Naveed Zadran, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Wafadar Momand

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Khalid Kail, Pruthvi Machhi, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Pratik Athawale, Bilal Khan, Hemal Tandel, Samay Shrivastav, Sandeep Goud