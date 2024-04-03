Oman vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia will face Oman in the third game of the five-match T20I series on Thursday (April 4) at Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman.

The last game of the series witnessed Oman batting first. The decision turned out to be in their favor, as their openers, Kashyap Prajapati (20) and Pratik Athavale (38) provided a good start to the team.

Afterwards, Aqib Ilyas (23) and Ayaan Khan (22) contributed to take the team’s total to 137 in their designated 20 overs. Ruben Trumpelmann and skipper Gerhard Erasmus took three wickets each for the visitors.

In reply, Namibia were reduced to 46/4 in the 11th over, as the top-order failed to ace the challenge against Oman pacers. However, Erasmus (56) was sensible at one end to accumulate runs at a steady pace.

Nevertheless, none of the other batters were potent enough, as Namibia could only manage 131, and lost by six runs.

It will be interesting to see if Oman can continue their dominance or Namibia will make a comeback to take a lead in the series

Oman vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Namibia, 3rd T20I, Oman tour of Namibia 2024

Date and Time: April 4, 2024, Wednesday, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head

Before this series, both teams had only been against each other in T20I format in the 2019-2020 ICC World Cup Qualifier, which saw Namibia winning by 54 runs. The two games in this series, sees both teams winning one each, and Namibia holding a slight edge with two victories.

Total matches played: 3

Oman won: 1

Namibia won: 2

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

Both games in this series have been low-scoring, with the average score around 125. The same score is expected to be scored by both teams, and the fast bowlers will most likely take the most wickets, as per historical record.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Muscat on Monday is expected to hover between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will be partly cloudy, and the humidity will be around 30%. However, there are no chances of rain interrupting the game.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah

Namibia

JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

With both teams tied at 1-1, the competition has heaten up, and a close game is on the cards. However, expect the Oman team to come out on the top due to the presence of talented pacers and settled batting line-up.

Prediction: Oman to win this contest.

Oman vs Namibia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

