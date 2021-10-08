Oman vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second and final game of the T20I series between Oman and Sri Lanka will be played on October 9 at the Al Amerat Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

The first game of the series saw Sri Lanka beat Oman by 19 runs. It was a hard-fought win for the Lankans as the hosts put up a tremendous effort but couldn’t get across the line. The inexperienced side played a good brand of cricket but failed to hold their nerves in crunch situations as the Lankans handed them the defeat.

After winning the toss, Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood elected to bowl first. They had the perfect start with the ball as they dismissed the Sri Lankan top-order batters inside the powerplay. The visitors were reeling at 24/3 at the end of the powerplay but Avishka Fernando meant business.

He played a fantastic knock of 83* and was well supported by Dasun Shanaka. They both put together a 111-run partnership, helping Lanka post 162 on the board. Fayyaz Butt of Oman picked up two wickets but was expensive.

Oman didn’t make the best of starts to the chase as they lost four wickets in the powerplay for just 25 runs. The lower-order batters led the recovery work, with Naseem Khushi scoring a quickfire 40. But he couldn’t take his side across the line as they fell short by 19 runs.

Lahiru Kumara starred with the ball for the Lankans, bagging a four-wicket haul. Nuwan Pradeep and Chamika Karunaratne chipped in with two scalps each. The visitors heaved a sigh of relief as they managed to get past Oman in the first game of the series. They will now be looking for a dominant win in the last match of the series.

Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: October 9, 2021, Saturday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Saturday. Temperatures in Al Amerat are expected to hover between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The pacers will get some seam movement off the surface. The deck is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

It was a disappointing performance from the Oman top-order batters in the first T20I. The bowlers too failed to pick up wickets in the second half of the innings and need to step up to level the series on Saturday. Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in the first T20I.

Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando was fantastic in the first T20I and was well-supported by skipper Dasun Shanaka as both brought up their half-centuries. The top-order has failed miserably and needs to come good on Saturday. The spinners need a few scalps in the final game of the series as well. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the final T20I.

Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya

Match Prediction

The Lankan side held their nerves to beat Oman in the first game of the T20I series. It was a good contest as the inexperienced Oman batters failed to chase down 163.

They will look to be at their best and level the series on Saturday whereas the Lankans will be eager to repeat their performances in the upcoming clash. Sri Lanka look strong on paper and are poised to clinch the series 2-0.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

