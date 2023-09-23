Oman vs UAE, Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023 Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship will be played between UAE and Oman on Saturday, September 23, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The two teams have faced off against each other five times in T20Is, with the UAE winning thrice and losing twice. UAE have had an impressive run this season. They won their first four games to seal their spot in the final. They beat Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. Their solitary defeat came against Bahrain in the last game, by three runs.

Oman, meanwhile, have won three of their five games. They lost their opening game against the UAE but bounced back against Qatar in their next game. However, they narrowly missed out in their third game against Bahrain by one run.

Oman bounced back in their final two games against Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, beating them by 47 and 68 runs respectively.

Oman vs UAE Match Details

Match: UAE vs Oman, T20 Championship Final

Date and Time: September 23, Saturday; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Oman vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch is ideal for batting in the first innings. It tends to be flat and dry, which makes run scoring a rewarding experience early on. However, it slows then in the second innings, making chasing tricky. In 15 games, the team batting has won ten times.

Oman vs UAE Weather Report

The temperature is expected to vary between 30 and 39 degrees Centigrade. There should be blue skies with virtually no chance of rain. The humidity rate will be on the higher side, at around 81%.

Oman vs UAE Predicted Xls

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (w), Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

UAE

Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Nilansh Keswani, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Akif Raja

Oman vs UAE Prediction

UAE have dominated the tournament. Following their impressive performances, they have stormed to the final in style. They have only been beaten once. Oman, meanwhile, have been good, too, but have been beaten once by the UAE .

Moreover, UAE is a more battle-hardened side compared to Oman who have hd T20I wins against full-member nations like New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Prediction: UAE to win.

Oman vs UAE Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode app and website