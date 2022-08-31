Three match-winning innings by Clive Lloyd in international cricket

Clive Lloyd had an incredible career as a cricketer in international cricket. In a career spanning over 19 years i.e. from 1966 to 1985, the left-handed middle-order batsman from the West Indies played 110 Tests and 87 ODIs.

In the 175 Test innings he played, Lloyd scored 7515 runs at a healthy average of 46.68 including 19 centuries. Out of the said 19 Test centuries, 10 resulted in a win for the West Indies, seven Tests ended in draws and only two of his 19 Test centuries ended in a loss for his team. He captained West Indies to 36 Test wins in his stint as captain, including 11 successive Test wins.

In ODIs, he averaged a healthy 39.54 and had an impressive strike rate of 81.22. He successfully led West Indies to wins in the 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cups.

On the occasion of Lloyd's 78th birthday, here is a look at three match-winning innings by the legend of international cricket:

#1. 102 against Australia- 1975 Prudential World Cup final at Lord's:

Clive Lloyd captained West Indies to glory in the 1975 World Cup final

West Indies won their first ever cricket World Cup in 1975 under the captaincy of Lloyd. The men from the Caribbean were unbeaten throughout the tournament and the finals of the said tournament witnessed special innings from the bat of Clive Lloyd.

In the finals of the 1975 World Cup, the West Indies were in a spot of bother having lost three wickets with just 60 runs on board. Lloyd walked in to bat at number five and destroyed the Australian bowling unit. He scored a quickfire century (102 from 85 balls) that included 12 boundaries and 2 maximums. He added 149 runs for the fourth wicket with Rohan Kanhai. The likes of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson could not control the flow of runs from the bat of Lloyd.

Riding on the skipper's century, West Indies posted 291 runs in 50 overs. Australia fell short of the target by 17 runs and the West Indies were crowned World Champions.

Clive Lloyd was named Man of the Match for his century and has the distinction of being the first batsman to score a century in a World Cup final.

#2. 242* against India at Wankhede Stadim, Mumbai in 1975:

Clive Lloyd's only double century in Test cricket is against India at the Wankhede Stadium

West Indies toured India for a five-match Test series in 1974-1975. Both teams won 2 Tests apiece and after the first four matches, the series was level at 2-2. While the visitors won the first two Tests in Bangalore and Delhi, India bounced back strongly in the third and fourth Tests at Calcutta and Madras respectively.

The fifth and final Test and the series decider was to be played at the Wankhede Stadium. Clive Lloyd won the toss in the said game and decided to bat first. The West Indies batting line thrashed a strong Indian bowling line-up comprising of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapally Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Eknath Solkar, and Sarsan Ghavri all over the park and amassed 604 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 161 overs.

The chief destroyer was the Windies skipper Clive Lloyd. Coming in to bat at number four, the left-hander played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 242 that included 19 boundaries and four maximums. He added 250 runs for the sixth wicket with Deryck Murray. The said double century is the only double century scored by Lloyd in his international career. The knock was against a quality Indian bowling line-up comprising three world-class spinners in spin-friendly conditions, emphasizing the quality of the innings by him.

India lost the Test by 201 runs and the Windies won the series 3-2.

#3. 114 against Australia at Brisbane Cricket Ground in 1984:

Clive Lloyd's final Test century came as a 40-year-old against Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. In the second Test of the five-match series, the hosts were bundled out for a paltry score of 175 in the first innings of the Test. Joel Garner picked up four wickets and a young Courtney Walsh picked up 3 wickets.

Coming in to bat at number seven in the second innings of the Test, Lloyd played a masterful knock of 114 that included 14 boundaries and three maximums.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Happy birthday to West Indies legend Sir Clive Lloyd, who hit his final Test century, 114 against Australia in Brisbane, in 1984. Just a 40-year-old Clive Lloyd bossing his way to another ton!Happy birthday to West Indies legend Sir Clive Lloyd, who hit his final Test century, 114 against Australia in Brisbane, in 1984. Just a 40-year-old Clive Lloyd bossing his way to another ton! 👊Happy birthday to West Indies legend Sir Clive Lloyd, who hit his final Test century, 114 against Australia in Brisbane, in 1984. https://t.co/JOu2qN6kjt

The then West Indian skipper added 152 runs with Richie Richarson and thereafter 78 runs with Malcolm Marshall. The Windies put up an impressive score of 424 in their first innings.

Malcolm Marshall picked up five wickets and the Aussies were bundled out for 271 in their second innings.

West Indies chased the target of 23 with ease and Lloyd was named Man of the Match. Windies won the said Test series by a margin of 3-1

LIVE POLL Q. Can Clive Lloyd be termed as the best captain the Windies have had in Test cricket? Yes No 11 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav