IPL 2019: One batsman each team should release ahead of the auction

Chennai Super Kings

The upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) could be held in South Africa if the dates of the IPL tournament clashes with the general elections in 2019. This is not the first time the BCCI is planning to shift the games outside the country. In 2009, the entire season was held in South Africa and in 2014, the first half of the season was held in UAE due to the same reason.

According to the reports, the auction for the next season of IPL is to be held in Goa on 16th December. So, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the IPL teams to submit the list of released players before November 15. If the reports are to be believed, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, and Delhi Daredevils have already started their job ahead of the auction.

It means that the players who have underperformed last season should not be retained for the 12th season of IPL. In our article, we take a look at one batsman from each team who should be released by their respective teams ahead of the next IPL auction.

#8 Manish Pandey - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Manish Pandey

The Karnataka cricketer, Manish Pandey, was one of the expensive buys in the last IPL auction but he has not performed well to justify his price tag. Pandey was in poor form and have disappointed their fans throughout the season.

He featured in 15 games and could only manage 284 runs at an average of 25.81, including three fifties. Later, he was dropped from the team for the qualifier-2 and the final of IPL 2018. Over the years, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been struggling to get the reliable middle-order batsman who can capitalize the starts.

They expected Pandey to make the difference in the middle-order after roping him in the 2018 IPL auction but he certainly failed to do that. Sunrisers should release him ahead of the auction and look to get a consistent batsman to fulfill the slot.

