One of our worst defeats in IPL: Kohli

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed during the 11th IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 31, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Sunday termed their 118-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of their worst losses ever in the Indian Premier League.

"One of our worst losses ever. Literally nothing I can explain. Nothing went right for us from ball one until our last wicket fell in the second innings," Kohli said after the match.

Kohli's decision to field first backfired as Jonny Bairstow and David Warner struck whirlwind centuries to take Sunrisers to 231. In reply, RCB gave a poor account of themselves, being bowled out for 113 in 19.5 overs, with the likes of Kohli (3) and AB De Villiers (1) failing to make a mark.

RCB are still to win a game after three matches and lie bottom of the table.

"We were outplayed in all departments by a quality side. They showed that they are a champion side - they were finalists last time and beat us in the final (in 2016). Credit to them (Warner and Bairstow) - we could have tried a few different things, like pace off the ball," Kohli rued.

"But once those guys got in, they just kept going - you need a few things to go your way, and a few catches fell in between fielders.

"They were world-class today and they deserve to be on the winning side."

Asked why he did not open the batting, Kohli said: "We thought about that initially as well - I have done well opening the batting but myself at 3 brings that balance in the side, given that I can bat with AB and put the opposition under pressure."

RCB next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, and Kohli hoped their fortunes would change from that match onwards.

"We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go. The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals.

"We need to bring our A-game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity. If we go through the motions, we need to do the regular basic stuff, and get results our way and start winning games in the tournament - the next game should be that game for us."