'One of the best the game has ever seen'- Virender Sehwag leads the way as former cricketers congratulate Dale Steyn on a celebrated career

Dale Steyn signaled the end of an era on Monday after drawing curtains on his celebrated cricket career. The legendary South African pacer took to his official Twitter account to reveal the news.

Describing the moment as 'bittersweet', Dale Steyn wrote:

“Today, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful. It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell.

"Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been an incredible journey together."

Following the announcement, several former cricketers took to their official accounts to post their heartfelt wishes for arguably the best fast bowler of his generation.

Here are some of the reactions:

Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 31, 2021

Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2021

Good luck brother man ! Best wishes 🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 31, 2021

Congratulations speedster on your wonderful career, you have achived big milestone in an era. Goodluck for new innings. Happy retirement. — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) August 31, 2021

The Best. ❤️ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 31, 2021

Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!🏄‍♂️All time great — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 31, 2021

Enjoy your retirement 🙌 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) August 31, 2021

A true legend of the game. ❤️ — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 31, 2021

Top man and what a performer

Went a long way from been that youngster that sprayed ot amd just wanted to ball bouncers #pace #outswing #sacricket — Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) August 31, 2021

Dale Steyn finished with 699 international wickets

Dale Steyn draws curtains on a legendary international career

Having made his debut in 2004, Dale Steyn proceeded to establish himself as one of the greatest pacers to have ever graced this beautiful game.

His pace and accuracy, coupled with the ability to take the pitch out of the equation, made him an irresistible force.

Steyn was one of the rare overseas pacers who thrived on the slow tracks of the subcontinent. His spells against India in Ahmedabad (2008) and in Nagpur (2010) bear testimony to the fact.

Those eyes, that pump of fist, the near bursting of veins, the passion, the aggression, the relentless pursuit of excellence, the versatility, the drive to succeed in all condtjons.@DaleSteyn62 was one of a kind. Privledged to watch his magic live. pic.twitter.com/lgOSiEhWQe — Yash 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) August 31, 2021

One among 35 bowlers to have claimed 300+ Test wickets, Dale Steyn's strike-rate of 42.3 remains the best ever.

Steyn featured in 93 Tests for the Proteas and finished with 439 scalps - the most by a South African bowler in history.

His 439 wickets came at an average of 22.95 and a strike rate of 42.3 which includes 26 five-wicket-hauls and 5 ten-fors.

Peak Dale Steyn- Pitch and conditions don't matter pic.twitter.com/W6kLao3NfB — . (@JokerEdits32) August 26, 2021

He also represented South Africa in 125 ODIs and 47 T20s, claiming 196 and 64 wickets, respectively.

Steyn announced his Test retirement back in August 2019. However, he continued to play franchise cricket around the world.

He had made his intentions of representing South Africa in the T20 World Cup in 2020 clear. But those plans were put off after the tournament was postponed due to Covid.

The champion pacer last represented South Africa in a T20I against Australia in February last year.

