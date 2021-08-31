'One of the best the game has ever seen'- Virender Sehwag leads the way as former cricketers congratulate Dale Steyn on a celebrated career

Dale Steyn signaled the end of an era on Monday after drawing curtains on his celebrated cricket career. The legendary South African pacer took to his official Twitter account to reveal the news.
Describing the moment as 'bittersweet', Dale Steyn wrote:
“Today, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful. It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell.
"Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been an incredible journey together."
Following the announcement, several former cricketers took to their official accounts to post their heartfelt wishes for arguably the best fast bowler of his generation.
Here are some of the reactions:
Dale Steyn finished with 699 international wickets
Having made his debut in 2004, Dale Steyn proceeded to establish himself as one of the greatest pacers to have ever graced this beautiful game.
His pace and accuracy, coupled with the ability to take the pitch out of the equation, made him an irresistible force.
Steyn was one of the rare overseas pacers who thrived on the slow tracks of the subcontinent. His spells against India in Ahmedabad (2008) and in Nagpur (2010) bear testimony to the fact.
One among 35 bowlers to have claimed 300+ Test wickets, Dale Steyn's strike-rate of 42.3 remains the best ever.
Steyn featured in 93 Tests for the Proteas and finished with 439 scalps - the most by a South African bowler in history.
His 439 wickets came at an average of 22.95 and a strike rate of 42.3 which includes 26 five-wicket-hauls and 5 ten-fors.
He also represented South Africa in 125 ODIs and 47 T20s, claiming 196 and 64 wickets, respectively.
Steyn announced his Test retirement back in August 2019. However, he continued to play franchise cricket around the world.
He had made his intentions of representing South Africa in the T20 World Cup in 2020 clear. But those plans were put off after the tournament was postponed due to Covid.
The champion pacer last represented South Africa in a T20I against Australia in February last year.