One-off WTC final puts Team India at a 'slight disadvantage': Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the latest to opine that the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand should have been a three-match affair.

According to Yuvraj Singh, a one-off Test puts India at a ‘slight disadvantage’ since New Zealand are already playing in England.

Prior to Yuvraj Singh, former India captain Kapil Dev and current Team India coach Ravi Shastri had also batted for the WTC final to be a best-of-three encounter.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Yuvraj Singh explained his views and said:

“I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England.

“There are 8-10 practice sessions but there’s no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge.”

The Indian team reached the UK on June 3 for the England tour and are currently quarantining.

They will face New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18. New Zealand, on the other hand, are taking on England in the first of the two Tests at Lord’s.

Despite the obvious disadvantage, Yuvraj Singh asserted that India possess a stronger batting line-up compared to New Zealand.

“I do believe India is very strong because lately we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par.”

The Indian men and women team check into the Southampton hotel 🇮🇳🏏https://t.co/9tF3IBGCuE — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 3, 2021

Challenge for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill against Dukes ball: Yuvraj Singh

According to Yuvraj Singh, Team India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have to adapt to the Dukes ball since they will be playing their first Test in England as openers. The 2011 World Cup hero said:

“Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds, 4 hundreds as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever. They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly.

“In England, it’s important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful.”

Yuvraj Singh also backed young Gill to do well in England. The 21-year-old made an impressive Test debut in Australia, but struggled at home against England. The former all-rounder added:

“Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world.”

After the WTC final against New Zealand, India will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting from August 4 in Nottingham.

Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture on reaching Southampton 🤩🇮🇳



How many wickets will he take in the WTC Final? 🤔



📸 - Jasprit Bumrah#India #TeamIndia #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/CrjrwsI2tw — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 3, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey to help us better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar