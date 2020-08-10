'Only Pakistan could have lost from that position': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan for letting their early advantage slip away in first Test against England

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja was disappointed with the way Pakistan gave up their first-innings advantage to let England off the hook in the first Test between the two sides at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pakistan had a healthy lead of more than 100 runs in the first innings but their batting collapsed in the second innings, and they set England a target of 277 to win.

Chasing 277, England were in deep trouble at 117/5. However, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes batted brilliantly and added 139 runs for the sixth wicket. After Buttler was dismissed for 75, Pakistan looked to be back in the game. Unfortunately for them, Chris Woakes remained unbeaten on 84 as England chased down the target with three wickets in hand.

Ramiz Raja was disappointed that Pakistan were not proactive in their tactics and believes that it is what cost them in the end.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ramiz Raja said:

"Only Pakistan could have lost from that position. With such a lead they may have thought 250 would be enough to roll over England. With five wickets down and big guns back in the pavilion at 117, allowing over 100-run (139 runs) partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes is the disappointing part. Mind you Buttler was playing for his position in the XI."

He added:

"Pakistan were little confused during that partnership. This has been happening with Pakistan quite often unfortunately. It was a superb partnership no doubt but why did Pakistan allow it? There is a reason their ranking is low in Tests (No 7)."

The coaching staff needs to be more proactive: Ramiz Raja

With the likes Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Waqar Younis (bowling coach) and Younis Khan (batting coach) in the team management staff, Ramiz Raja expected more from the think tank of the Pakistan team.

Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan allowed both Buttler and Woakes to settle by letting them take easy singles when they were new to the crease. He further added that there was no short-ball strategy implemented on Woakes, and that was something Pakistan could have done better.

Ramiz Raja said:

"When you got a captain who is not in great form, the coaching staff has to be more proactive. Also, they get good perspective sitting outside. England were allowed to take easy singles, close to 40 singles were taken by Buttler and Woakes through point."

He added:

"No one told Azhar Ali or Yasir Saha to plug that gap. I was frustrated with the field set-up. The bouncer was not tried. The strategy needed a revisit which didn’t happen unfortunately."

The second Test between England and Pakistan will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from Thursday.