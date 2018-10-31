PAK v NZ T20 Series in UAE 2018 : Stats, Schedule, Squads, Broadcast Details

* 🇵🇰 v 🇳🇿 2018 : Tour Preview

The New Zealand Cricket Team is scheduled to tour United Arab Emirates (UAE) and play against the Pakistan Cricket Team in all formats of the game beginning from 31st October until 7th December. The entire tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs and Test matches.

The tour will kick-off with the T20I series at Sheik Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 31st October. After Abu Dhabi, the sides will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 2nd November. The third and final T20I will also be played at the same stadium on 4th November.

Pakistan were in red-hot form in T20 format with 10 consecutive series wins. The Sarfraz-led side will look to continue their form against Blackcaps. On the other hand, New Zealand are coming after a long break to international cricket. Since their successful home season, they didn't play any international cricket. In their home run, they beat Pakistan in ODI & Test series and lost the T20 series. They will look to settle scores in the shorter format.

#PakVsNZ

Head To Head in T20Is:

Played - 18 || Pak won - 10 || NZ won - 8

--> First T20 at Newlands, Cape Town, 1st SF ICC WT20 2017, Pak won by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining

--> Last T20 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Jan 28th 2018, Pak won by 18 runs

Stats:

---> M Guptill was the leading run-scorer in T20Is between these two sides with 463 runs in 15 games. But he was out of the tour with an injury.

---> Umar Akmal & M Hafeez are the leading run-scorers for Pakistan against NZ in T20Is with 284 & 280 runs in 13 & 11 games respectively.

---> Shahid Afridi was the leading wicket-taker for both the teams in T20Is with 21 wickets in 15 matches.

---> Southee with 11 wickets in 8 T20Is was the leading wicket-taker for NZ versus Pakistan.

Schedule

1st T20I : Oct 31, Wed Pak v NZ at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 08:00 PM LOCAL

2nd T20I : Nov 02, Fri Pak v NZ Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 08:00 PM LOCAL

3rd T20I : Nov 04, Sun at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai, 08:00 PM LOCAL

Squads

Pakistan T20I Series Squad - Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Waqas Maqsood

New Zealand T20I Series Squad - Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert

Broadcast Details

India & Subcontinent - Sony SIX Network

Pakistan - PTV Sports || New Zealand - Sky Sports NZ

UK - Sky Sports Cricket || Australia - Fox Sports || South Africa - SuperSport

USA - Willow TV || Canada - ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network)

MENA - OSN Sports Cricket HD

LIVE STREAMING - SONY LIV, Mobdro, Sky Go, Willow TV, SuperSport, OSN Play

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen