PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Test match - March 4th, 2022

Pakistan are set to host Australia in a three-match Test series starting on March 4. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is set to host the first of the three clashes.

Australia have been completely dominant in Test cricket following the appointment of Pat Cummins as the full-time red-ball captain. Australia head into this encounter on the back of a 4-0 victory over England in the home Ashes.

While playing on sub-continent pitches isn’t been their strong suit, they are a formidable side and won’t let the conditions dictate their brand of cricket.

Pakistan are fresh from a 2-0 victory over an unpredictable Bangladesh side. They will fancy their chances against the Aussies at home considering the fact that playing spin might not necessarily be Australia’s favored option.

A lot is at stake as Australia tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 as both sides look to claim the newly-named Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

Let’s take a look at three players who be good choices for the captaincy and vice-captaincy in this fixture.

#3 Nathan Lyon (Australia)

Lyon will look to wreak havoc with the ball in hand.

Nathan Lyon is one of Australia’s most consistent spinners in the post-Shane Warne era, and is known for his prolific wicket-taking abilities Down Under. The Aussie spinner is yet to make a mark in the subcontinent.

Lyon has been a walk-in for Australian teams irrespective of whether the game is at home or away. He has claimed 415 Test wickets at a strike rate of 64.2 and an economy of 2.96 RPO.

#2 Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Azam will be hoping to score big in this contest.

Babar Azam has been one of the most consistent run-getters for Pakistan across all three formats. He will look to lead from the front and score tons of runs against a skillful and challenging Australian bowling line-up.

Babar Azam has scored 527 runs in five games at home since 2019 at an average of 87.83. His performances will be key to his side's chances of beating a quality Australian team in this series.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus will look to do the bulk of the scoring in this contest.

Marnus Labuschagne has been a consistent performer for the Aussies. He has scored plenty of runs and has been one of the most challenging batters to bowl at lately. Labuschagne's awkward stance and shot-making ability makes him a force to reckon with. He is handy with the ball and capable of bowling loopy leg spinners.

Labuschagne has scored 2220 runs at an average of 56.92 in 23 games. He is a part-time bowler but his innocuous leg-spin could come in handy on these turning subcontinent tracks.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Babar Azam score a century in this contest? Yes No 4 votes so far