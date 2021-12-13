PAK vs WI Prediction: Who will win today's 1st T20I match?

On Tuesday, Pakistan (PAK) will be up against West Indies (WI) in the first T20I of the three-game series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After New Zealand abruptly withdrew from the tour and England refused to play in Pakistan, West Indies are set to become the second team to play a series in Pakistan this year after South Africa.

Pakistan are coming into this game having swept Bangladesh 3-0 in their last series. Prior to that, Pakistan had a strong run in the ICC T20 World Cup before losing to eventual champions Australia in the semifinals.

On the other hand, West Indies have been dealt a body blow ahead of the tour as three players, including Sheldon Cottrell, Kyle Mayers, and Roston Chase, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have rested Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Sarafraz Ahmed in the series. While they have also given Hasan Ali a break, youngster Mohammad Hasnain has returned to the Pakistan squad.

Going into the match, Babar Azam’s form could be a cause of concern for Pakistan as the skipper only scored a total of 27 runs in three games in Bangladesh. He will be itching to get back to form and lead from the front.

Haider Ali is likely to get a chance in the middle-order in place of Shoaib Malik. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will lead the bowling charge for Pakistan, while either Mohammad Wasim Jr or Usman Qadir will get a place in the playing XI.

Problems are aplenty for West Indies ahead of their first game. Their skipper Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer have all opted out of the Pakistan tour.

Nicholas Pooran will lead the Caribbean side, consisting of Brandon King, Shai Hope and Darren Bravo in the batting unit. They also have some exciting all-rounders such as Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, and Odean Smith.

Oshane Thomas will lead the West Indies pace attack. Meanwhile, Hayden Walsh Jr and Akeal Hosein will handle their spin bowling duties.

Can Pakistan (PAK) beat West Indies (WI)?

West Indies will try to move on from a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, but their numbers don’t instill much confidence. West Indies have won only three matches out of 18 on Pakistan soil. Moreover, they don’t have many options to choose from as their squad has been reduced to 12 members ahead of the first game.

Pakistan, at the same time, are going in with their first-choice team, barring two or three players. West Indies will need to play out of their skin to stun the hosts in this contest.

Pakistan are the favorites to win the first T20I.

