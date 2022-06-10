PAK vs WI prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd ODI match? 

The second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 10 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The first game of the series was a high-scoring affair. It went down to the wire and the hosts held their nerves to seal a five wicket win to take an early lead in the series.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of a century from Shai Hope (127 off 134 balls), they posted 305 on the board. Shamarh Brooks supported Hope by scoring 70. Haris Rauf finished with four wickets as they picked up eight wickets in total.

What followed was a batting masterclass from Babar Azam as he smashed a century (103 off 107 balls). Fifties from Imam-ul-Haq (65) and Mohammad Rizwan (59) helped them get closer to the target, and a fantastic cameo from Khushdil Shah (41* off 23 balls) sealed the deal for them as they got across the line with four balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets with the ball for West Indies.

We saw a thriller of a game in the opening game of the series and expect another one on Friday when the Caribbean side will come out hard, hoping to keep the series alive. Babar-led Pakistan will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to seal the series on Friday itself.

Will West Indies (WI) beat Pakistan (PAK)?

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

We saw batters enjoy batting on the surface in the first ODI as a total excess of 300 was chased down. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently in the second ODI. As far as the bowling group is concerned, the Pakistan bowlers bowled well on Wednesday and will look to emulate the same in the second ODI.

West Indies lack consistency and fail to fire in unison. Their bowlers couldn’t pick up regular wickets as the hosts cruised in the run chase. With the balance that the Pakistan side has got, it will take a lot of character from the Caribbean side to challenge them in the second ODI. We can expect Pakistan to win the second ODI and wrap up the series with a game to go.

Prediction: Pakistan (PAK) to win this encounter.

