PAK vs WI Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd T20I match?

Pakistan and West Indies are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, December 14. The National Stadium in Karachi will host this contest.

Prior to the series, the Caribbean team was jolted with body blows after Kyle Mayers, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase tested positive for COVID-19. The team, which already didn’t have the likes of Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, were further depleted.

The parity between the two teams was palpable, to say the least, in the first game. After electing to field first, the visitors had their moment of joy after Akeal Hosein got rid of Babar Azam for a two-ball duck. But from there on, the Men in Green made hay and thumped the West Indies.

Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali added 105 runs for the third wicket to ensure that Nicholas Pooran’s men were left high and dry. Rizwan carried on with his stupendous form, scoring 78 runs off 52 balls with the help of 10 fours. He played until the 16th over of the innings.

Haider Ali, on the other hand, was the more attacking of the two. The right-hander smashed six fours and four sixes on his way to a 39-ball 68. When Dominic Drakes accounted for his wicket in the last over, Haider had already done a significant amount of damage.

Mohammad Nawaz’s unbeaten 10-ball 30 at the death helped Pakistan post a daunting score of 200/6 in their 20 overs.

West Indies struggled to find their rhythm right from the word go. Nawaz struck first blood, getting rid of opening batter Brandon King for just one run. The middle-order collapsed as well, with only Pooran (18) and Shai Hope (31) among the first five batters getting into double figures.

Thereafter, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith got into their 20s, but their efforts were never going to be enough for West Indies to win. Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers as he picked up four wickets, although he went for 40 runs in four overs.

Shadab Khan was Pakistan's most economical bowler on the day as he conceded runs at 4.20 per over. The leg-spinner also got the prized wickets of Hope, Powell and Shamarh Brooks.

Can West Indies (WI) beat Pakistan (PAK)?

West Indies players during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

West Indies’ bowling has been severely depleted, especially after Cottrell and Chase tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if Pakistan go on to make another massive big total.

The Caribbean batting didn’t look in good shape either in the previous match. Their batters will have to work out of their skins to counter Pakistan’s in-form bowling unit in the upcoming encounter.

Pakistan are the favorites to win the second T20I.

