PAK vs WI prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd ODI match?

The third ODI between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 12.

Pakistan won the opening game of the three-match ODI series which was a closely-fought contest. West Indies need a win in the second ODI to keep the series alive. However, they were completely outplayed by the hosts as they lost the series with one game to go.

Pakistan batted first, and on the back of 72 from Imam-ul-Haq and 77 from Babar Azam, they posted 275 on the board, losing eight wickets. Akeal Hosein picked up three wickets for West Indies and Alzarri Joseph and Anderson Phillip also chipped in with two scalps each.

The West Indies batters failed to adapt to the conditions as Pakistan’s spinners spun a web around them as they were bundled out on 155, losing the game by 120 runs.

Shamarh Brook top-scored with 42 for the visitors. Mohammad Nawaz bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 4/19 in his 10 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shadab Khan picked up three and two wickets, respectively, to defend the total successfully.

The Caribbean side was outplayed in the second ODI as they couldn’t keep the series alive. Both sides will come out hard in the final game of the series as 10 crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23 points are up for grabs.

Will West Indies (WI) beat Pakistan (PAK)?

West Indies fought hard in the first game of the series but failed to seize the crunch moments as they lost the game in the last over. They have the capability to challenge Pakistan and need to bring out their A-game to finish the series on a high.

It will all come down to batting against spinners in the final game of the series for the West Indies. If they can counter their opponents, they have a chance of winning the third ODI.

Pakistan, on the other hand, looks a settled unit and will be riding with confidence after sealing the series on Friday. Expect them to continue their form and sweep the series by winning the final game of the series on Sunday.

Prediction: Pakistan (PAK) to win this contest

