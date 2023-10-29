Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women, 3rd One-Day: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the One-Day series between Pakistan A Women and West Indies A Women will be played on Sunday, October 29. The action shifts to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore where the decider will be played as the series stands at 1-1.

After losing the first One-Day, the West Indies A Women bounced back to win the second One-Day and level the series. After being asked to bat first, the Pakistan A Women struggled throughout their innings. Sidra Nawaz used all her experience and scored 50 off 85 balls to help her side get to a competitive total of 188.

The West Indies A Women bowled beautifully throughout the innings and picked up nine wickets in total. Ashmini Munisar picked up three wickets, giving away only 21 runs in her 10 overs, which included a maiden. Qiana Joseph also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Chasing 189, West Indies A Women skipper Rashada Williams led from the front. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Williams stood tall against the Pakistan A Women and scored 71 off 94 balls, which helped the West Indies A Women chase down the total with three wickets in hand with a ball to spare.

The West Indies Women showed great fight and bounced back to level the series after losing the first One-Day. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Pakistan Women will be hoping to forget the loss and seal the series on Sunday.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women, 3rd One-Day, West Indies A Women tour of Pakistan

Date and Time: October 29 2023, Sunday, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium looks to be a good one for batting. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters once they adapt to the conditions. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to create chances while bowling at this venue.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lahore on Sunday is expected to range between 18 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay pleasant throughout the day.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Probable XIs

Pakistan A Women

Probable XI

Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Gul Rukh, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Noreen Yaqoob, Rameen Shamim (c), Anoosha Nasir, Humna Bilal, Saima Malik

West Indies A Women

Probable XI

Shunelle Sawh, Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams (c), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Jannillea Glasgow, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Match Prediction

Fans can expect a cracking contest on Sunday as the series is at stake and both the Pakistan A Women and the West Indies A Women will come out all guns blazing in the final One-Day.

Being the hosts, Pakistan A Women should know the conditions better and can bank on home support for a win.

Prediction: Pakistan A Women to win this contest.

Pakistan A Women vs West Indies A Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel

