×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali says Rohit Sharma is his role model

  • Pakistan U19 star Haider Ali has revealed that Indian star Rohit Sharma is his role model.
  • The youngster heaped praise on Sharma's influence on the Indian team.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Jun 2020, 10:46 IST
Pakistan U19 star Haider Ali revealed that Indian star Rohit Sharma is his role model
Pakistan U19 star Haider Ali revealed that Indian star Rohit Sharma is his role model

Pakistan's newest batting sensation Haider Ali has revealed that India’s One-day International vice-captain Rohit Sharma is his role model.

The 19-year-old lauded the way Sharma "gives the Indian team a start" and admitted that he wants to be just as inspiring for Pakistan.

Speaking to AFP reporters, Haider Ali said:

"Rohit Sharma is my role model because of the way he gives the Indian team a start. It's amazing. Whether it's a Test, one-day international or a Twenty20, he comes with thinking and takes the attack to the bowlers. I want to give the same start to the Pakistan."

The youngster further commended Sharma's aggressive playing style saying:

"Once he reaches 50 he thinks for 100, and on 100 he thinks of 150."

The cross-border praise comes amid high political tensions between the neighbouring countries, who seldom play against one another as a result of the ongoing turbulence.

The last time India played Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series was back in 2012-13 when the latter toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs. Meanwhile, the two sides played their last bilateral Test series in 2007-08 as India beat Pakistan 1-0.

Haider Ali has witnessed a meteoric rise in recent years

Advertisement

Haider Ali is a member of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming England tour and was picked after a series of scintillating performances including his spectacular display against India in the semi-final of the ICC-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

Meanwhile, his idol Rohit Sharma has made a name for himself as one of world cricket's most dangerous openers and currently holds the record for hitting the most sixes in Twenty20 Internationals (127).

Published 19 Jun 2020, 10:46 IST
Pakistan Cricket Pakistan U19 Cricket Rohit Sharma Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 22 | Today, 01:30 PM
Kista Cricket Club
Sigtuna CC
KCC VS SIG preview
Match 24 | Today, 06:30 PM
TBA
TBA
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 19 | Yesterday
KCC 105/3 (10 ov)
SIG 67/6 (10 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 38 runs.
KCC VS SIG live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
INC 65/7 (10 ov)
KCC 66/6 (9.5 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 4 wickets
INC VS KCC live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
KCC 63/9 (10 ov)
PF 64/5 (9.2 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 5 wickets
KCC VS PF live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
ALZ 98/10 (9.4 ov)
INC 66/6 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 32 runs.
ALZ VS INC live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
SIG 62/9 (10 ov)
ALZ 66/2 (6.2 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
SIG VS ALZ live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
STO 55/8 (10 ov)
ALZ 56/2 (4.5 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
STO VS ALZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी