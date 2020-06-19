Pakistan batsman Haider Ali says Rohit Sharma is his role model

The youngster heaped praise on Sharma's influence on the Indian team.

Pakistan's newest batting sensation Haider Ali has revealed that India’s One-day International vice-captain Rohit Sharma is his role model.

The 19-year-old lauded the way Sharma "gives the Indian team a start" and admitted that he wants to be just as inspiring for Pakistan.

Speaking to AFP reporters, Haider Ali said:

"Rohit Sharma is my role model because of the way he gives the Indian team a start. It's amazing. Whether it's a Test, one-day international or a Twenty20, he comes with thinking and takes the attack to the bowlers. I want to give the same start to the Pakistan."

The youngster further commended Sharma's aggressive playing style saying:

"Once he reaches 50 he thinks for 100, and on 100 he thinks of 150."

The cross-border praise comes amid high political tensions between the neighbouring countries, who seldom play against one another as a result of the ongoing turbulence.

The last time India played Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series was back in 2012-13 when the latter toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs. Meanwhile, the two sides played their last bilateral Test series in 2007-08 as India beat Pakistan 1-0.

Haider Ali has witnessed a meteoric rise in recent years

Haider Ali is a member of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming England tour and was picked after a series of scintillating performances including his spectacular display against India in the semi-final of the ICC-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

Meanwhile, his idol Rohit Sharma has made a name for himself as one of world cricket's most dangerous openers and currently holds the record for hitting the most sixes in Twenty20 Internationals (127).