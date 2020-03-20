Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis claims he'd resign if he fails to deliver set targets

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has revealed that he would walk away from his current role as bowling coach if he fails to satisfy expectations. The 48-year-old, speaking to YouTube channel CricketBazz, said he would review his own performance after a year and offer his resignation if he feels he hasn't done justice to the role.

“It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers.

The way I look at it my plan is to prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white-ball formats. Pick those who are in form for us.”

Nicknamed the Sultan of Swing in his playing, Waqar formed a formidable partnership with Wasim Akram and is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to have graced the game. The former right arm quick hailed Pakistan's young crop of bowlers and added that he continues to keep tabs on the players from the domestic circuit.

“We have got some exciting young fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and we are looking at more talent. That does not mean I will ignore those who had done well in domestic cricket.”

Having served as Pakistan's bowling coach before in the past, Waqar is experienced in the role and it remains to be seen if he succeeds in his second stint. The 48-year-old took over the reins from Azhar Mahmood in October and his tenure has been a successful one thus far.