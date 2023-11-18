Pakistan Cup 2023 Final, Karachi Whites vs Peshawar: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Region Whites and Peshawar Region will face off in the title clash of the Pakistan Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, will host this enthralling encounter.

Karachi Region Whites, with nine points from seven matches, finished second in the points table. They beat Multan Region by 43 runs (DLS method) in the second semi-final to seal their spot in the summit clash.

Batting first, Karachi posted a solid total of 280 from 44.3 overs. Young sensation Saim Ayub continued his stellar form, scoring 95 runs off 86 deliveries, striking at 110.46. Shan Masood (41), Habibullah (40), and Danish Aziz (33) also made some vital contributions to the total.

Mohammad Sadaqat bagged three wickets for Multan. In response, Multan were set a revised target of 273 from 41 overs. They could only manage to get to 229/9, falling short in the end. Haseebullah Khan struck a brilliant unbeaten 106, however, did not find enough support as they kept losing wickets.

Sohail Khan led the charge with the ball for Karachi, picking up four scalps while Ghulam Mudassar chipped in with a couple of wickets.

On the other hand, Peshawar Region finished atop with five wins and 11 points. They got the better of FATA by 44 runs in the first semi-final to qualify for the final fixture.

Peshawar put up 245/7 from 45 overs after batting first. Skipper Sahibzada Farhan led from the front with 69 runs. Adil Amin (56*) and Nabi Gul (43) also played a crucial role with the bat. Shahid Aziz (3) and Khushdil Shah (2) were among the wickets for FATA.

Peshawar’s bowlers were on the money from the word go, picking up early wickets. They eventually bowled FATA out for just 201 to claim victory. Abbas Afridi picked up three wickets while Mohammad Imran, Azam Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed all grabbed two scalps apiece.

With the top two teams battling it out for ultimate glory, it is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region Match Details

Match: Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region, Final, Pakistan Cup 2023

Date and Time: November 19th, 2023, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has favored teams batting first. Six out of nine matches played at this ground in the Pakistan Cup 2023 have been won by the team defending totals.

The average first-innings total at this venue in this tournament so far is 247. One can expect a good contest between bat and ball. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first and put the runs on the board.

Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region Head-to-Head Records

Both sides have faced each other only once so far before the final. Their only meeting came in the second match of the Pakistan Cup 2023, where Peshawar Region beat Karachi Region Whites comfortably by seven wickets.

Karachi have won their last four matches coming into this encounter while Peshawar have three wins and a defeat in their last four games. However, Peshawar have an advantage in the head-to-head count with their win against Karachi in the ongoing season.

Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy on match-day. However, we can expect a full game as there is no chance of rain. The temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 49%.

Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region Probable Xl

Karachi Region Whites

Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Habibullah, Asad Shafiq, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Noman Ali, Ghulam Mudassar.

Peshawar Region

Sahibzada Farhan (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris (wk), Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas.

Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region Prediction

Karachi Region Whites won four and lost two matches in the group stages of the Pakistan Cup 2023. Peshawar Region, meanwhile, registered five wins with just one defeat. They have been more consistent and topped the table as well.

Moreover, Peshawar beat Karachi in their previous meeting in this very tournament. They will look to carry momentum from that win while Karachi will aim to avenge their loss.

Hence, Peshawar holds the edge over their counterparts in this big final.

Prediction: Peshawar Region to win the Pakistan Cup 2023 Final.

Karachi Region Whites vs Peshawar Region Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel