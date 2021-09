Pakistan Cup Women's One-Day Tournament 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The Pakistan Cup Women's One-Day Tournament will kickstart Pakistan's women's cricket domestic season 2021.

The 2021 One-Day tournament will witness four teams, namely PCB Challengers, PCB Dynamites, PCB Strikers & PCB Blasters. Each team will play the other team twice in a group stage fixture, with a total of six league phase matches.

Four teams will compete from 9th September in the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament.



The top two teams will compete in the summit clash on September 21, which will be a day & night affair, while the remaining two teams will lock horns in the third-place match of the competition.

PCB has decided on two venues in Karachi to host the event. The National Stadium and the Oval Academy Ground are the two grounds for the season.

Pakistan Cup Women's One-Day Tournament 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

9 September, Thursday

Dynamites vs Blasters at 10:30 AM, National Stadium

Challengers vs Strikers at 10:30 AM, Oval Academy Ground.

11 September, Saturday

Dynamites vs Challengers at 10:30 am National Stadium

Blasters vs Strikers at 10:30 am, Oval Academy Ground.

13 September, Monday

Dynamites vs Strikers at 10:30 AM, National Stadium

Blasters vs Challengers at 10:30 AM, Oval Academy Ground.

15 September, Wednesday

Challengers vs Strikers at 10:30 AM, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Blasters at 10:30 AM, Oval Academy Ground.

17 September, Friday

Blasters vs Strikers at 10:30 AM, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Challengers at 10:30 AM, Oval Academy Ground

19 September, Sunday

Blasters vs Challengers at 10:30 AM, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Strikers at 10:30 AM, Oval Academy Ground

21 September, Tuesday

Third position play-off at 10:30 AM, Oval Academy Ground

Final at 2:30 PM, National Stadium.

Pakistan Cup Women's One-Day Tournament 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Pakistan Cup Women's One Day Tournament will be streamed on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube Channel.

Pakistan Cup Women's One-Day Tournament 2021: Squads

Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Aisha Javed, Arijah Haseeb, Bibi Nahida, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, Momina Riasat, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah

Challengers: Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Fareeha Mehmood, Gull Rukh, Iram Javed, Khadija Chishty, Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nazish Rafique, Saba Nazir, Sidra Amin, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima and Waheeda Akhtar.

Dynamites: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sundhu, Neha Shermeen, Rida Aslam, Sadaf Shamas, Soha Fatima (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Insharah Asad

Strikers: Kainat Imtiaz (captain), Aima Saleem Satti, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bisma Amjad, Fatima Khan, Gul Uswa, Hafsa Khalid, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Umme Hani, Syeda Asma Amin (wicketkeeper), Tuba Hassan and Yusra Amir (wicketkeeper).

