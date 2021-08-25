WI v PAK 2021: Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for the contagion that is Covid-19, the PCB revealed in a pre-release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, Misbah-ul-Haq is asymptomatic and, as a result, he will not depart for Lahore with the Babar Azam-led unit and will now undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The former Pakistan captain was the only member of the visiting side to fail two pre-departure RT-PCR tests. While Misbah will stay back in Jamaica, the rest of the Pakistan squad will leave for Lahore on Wednesday.

The PCB further added in its press release that it is constantly in touch with its West Indian counterparts, who have notified them that the head coach will be shifted to another hotel where he will undergo a 10-day isolation under the supervision of a medical specialist.

Pakistan end West Indies tour with commanding win in the 2nd Test

Pakistan beat West Indies in the 2nd Test by 109 runs to draw level the 2-match series [Image-Getty]

Meanwhile, Misbah-ul-Haq will be a happy man on a professional front as the Babar Azam-led unit scripted a dominant win against the West Indies in the 2nd Test to draw level the two-match rubber 1-1.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star for the visitors as the talented young pacer bamboozled the West Indian batsmen in both innings to register figures of 6-51 & 4-43.

Earlier, Pakistan endured a horrendous start in the 2nd Test as they lost their first three wickets for just two runs.

But, once again, Fawad Alam (124*) and skipper Babar Azam (75) resurrected the fledgeling ship brilliantly as they stitched a patient 166-run-stand for the 4th wicket.

Not a single ball was bowled on the second day due to wet outfield and with 90 overs wiped out of the game, the onus fell on Pakistan to push the game forward for a series-levelling win.

And that is exactly what they did. They did endure a collapse on the 3rd morning even as Fawad Alam brought up his 5th Test ton. However, their first innings total of 302/9 eventually proved to be enough as Shaheen Shah Afridi, en-route to his best figures of 6-51 in a Test innings, knocked over the West Indies for 150 in 51.3 overs.

Pakistan batted with intent in the 2nd innings as they smashed 176/6 in just 27.2 overs to give themselves the best possible chance of bowling the home side out.

West Indies batted better in their 2nd innings but it didn't prove to be enough as they were eventually dismissed for 219.

