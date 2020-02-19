Pakistan might opt out of hosting Asia Cup hints Ehsan Mani

Ehsan Mani. (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has hinted that Pakistan might opt out of hosting the Asia Cup T20 slated to be held later this year. Pakistan was supposed to host the tournament but BCCI has clearly stated that they won’t be travelling to Pakistan.

Reports emerged that India might play their matches at a neutral venue. However, Pakistan was adamant of hosting the full tournament and even threatened to withdraw from touring India for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Ehsan Mani stated that they need to ensure that the earnings of the associate nations are not affected. Mani who was present at the launch of the PSL trophy at the National Stadium said that the venue of the Asia Cup can be decided only after considering the viewpoint of the other stakeholders of the Asian Cricket Council.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is slated to finalise the venues and other details of the Asia Cup in the first week of March.

Speaking at the launch of the PSL trophy, Mani said

“We have to ensure that earnings of the associate members are not affected. It is not so much about the full members but about the associate members.

Bangladesh recently agreed to play a full bilateral series in Pakistan albeit in two different legs. However, BCCI has stayed firm on their stance of not travelling to Pakistan. India hasn’t toured Pakistan since 2008 and is unlikely to visit there anytime soon.

Pakistan did travel to India for a three-match ODI series in 2012 but there haven’t been any bilateral ties between the arch-rivals since then.