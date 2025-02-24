Pakistan National U-15 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Pakistan National U-15 Cup, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board, started on February 14 across 11 cities in Pakistan. The tournament is a part of the PCB's broader initiative to identify, nurture and develop emerging talent from various regions of the country.

The competition follows a structured format, where the top team from each group advances to the triangular stage. The three teams qualifying for this stage are Lahore Whites, Lahore Blues and Rawalpindi.

The triangular stage will feature a series of 50-over matches. Lahore Whites face Lahore Blues in the opening match at Dring Stadium on Monday. The Whites take on Rawalpindi on Tuesday, while Lahore Blues and Rawalpindi meet on Wednesday in the final round-robin match.

The two highest-ranked teams from the triangular stage will progress to the final on Friday, February 28, at Dring Stadium. The game will determine the champion of the National U-15 Triangular Cup, marking the culmination of the tournament designed to discover and promote the next generation of talent in the country.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Pakistan National U-15 Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 24

Match 1 - Lahore Whites vs Lahore Blues, Dring Stadium, 10 AM

Tuesday, February 25

Match 2 - Lahore Whites vs Rawalpindi, Dring Stadium, 10 AM

Wednesday, February 26

Match 3 - Rawalpindi vs Lahore Blues, Dring Stadium, 10 AM

Friday, February 28

Final - TBC vs TBC, Dring Stadium, 10 AM

Pakistan National U-15 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India won't be able to access live streaming of the National U-15 Triangular Cup 2025.

Pakistan National U-15 Cup 2025: Full Squads

Lahore Blues

Azan Ali, Mahad, Shaharyar Bhatti, Yaqoob Khan, Arman Ali, Ali Raza Saif, Slaman Haroon, Sikander Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Hassan Irfan, Eman Tahir, Salaar Awan, Muzamil Khan, Sikander Khurram, Faizan Rashool

Lahore Whites

Abdul Wassay, Omar Younas, Abdul Rameez, M Ali Husnain, Ahmad Shehzal, Arshuman Butt, Ali Usman, Aman Taskeen, M Husnain, Ayan Sulman, Raza, M Sufyan, Zain Ali, Bilawal, Rehan Waqar, Hanan Waqar

Rawalpindi

Bait Ullah Wazir, Muhammad Rayaan, Muhammad Aliyan, Azaan Ahmed, Muhammad Zabi Ullah, Hashir Amjad, Ayaan Abubakar, Ahsan Kayani, Ibrahim Safdar, Usman Khan, Muhammad Yasir, Hashir Satti, Muhammad Hanzila, Muhammad Ibrahim, Sufiyan Siraj, Abdullah Irfan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Qasim, Shaheer Mazhar, Muhammad Ali

