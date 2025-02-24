Pakistan National U-17 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, and live-streaming details

The Pakistan National U-17 Cup, organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), got underway on February 14, with matches being held across 11 cities in Pakistan. A total of 18 teams participated in the competition, which were divided into three groups.

In Group A, Abbottabad Region advanced to the triangular stage based on superior net run-rate after all three teams—Abbottabad, Lahore Region Whites, and Islamabad Region—ended with seven points. In Group B, Karachi Region Whites qualified for the triangular stage after topping the group with nine points. Meanwhile, Lahore Region Blues emerged as the leaders of Group C, securing four wins from five matches.

The triangular stage will feature a series of 50-over matches, starting with Karachi Region Whites facing Lahore Region Blues today. On Tuesday, Abbottabad Region will take on Karachi Region Whites, followed by Abbottabad facing Lahore Region Blues on Wednesday, February 26.

The final match, which will determine the tournament champion, is scheduled for Friday, February 28, between the top two teams from the triangular stage.

All triangular stage matches and the final will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, concluding this prestigious event aimed at fostering young cricket talent in Pakistan.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Pakistan National U-17 Cup 2025: Full Schedule

Monday, February 24

Match 1 - Karachi Region Whites vs Lahore Region Blues, Multan Cricket Stadium

Tuesday, February 25

Match 2 - Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad, Multan Cricket Stadium

Wednesday, February 26

Match 3 - Abbottabad vs Lahore Region Blues, Multan Cricket Stadium

Friday, February 28

Final - TBC vs TBC, Multan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan National U-17 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Pakistan National U-17 Cup 2025: Full Squads

Lahore Blues

Ali Usman Khan, Arham Danish, Basit Ali, Fasih Tauseef, Ibtisam Azhar, Khawaja Hamid, Muhammad Abullah Khan, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Affan Khan, Naqeebullah, Naveed Ayub, Nigah-e-Mustafa, Shafiullah Khan, Shahroz Shahid, Taj Muhammad, Zain Tasleem, Yahya Maqbool, Abdullah Ahmad, Abdul Rehman Subhani, and Abbas Khan.

Lahore Whites

Efham Ali Noor, Faizan Ali, Husnain Abbas Dar, Khizar, Muhammad Ali Sattar, Muhammad Ayyan, Muhammad Daniyal, Muhammad Hammad, Muhammad Kabeer Ali, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zeerak, Saifullah, Saim Saddique, Yasaya, Zain Ahmed, Ali Khokhar, Aaliyan Salman, and Aaliyan Qaiser.

Rawalpindi

Awais Munir, Haseeb Ahmed, Husnain Khan, Kamran Khan, Kashan Nazir, M Usman Abbasi, Muhammad Ayaan, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Khizar, Muhammad Sohaib, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Yousas, Sher Wali Khan, Usman Ali, Awais Ahmed, Asad Abdullah, Akhter Gul, and Abdul Munim.

